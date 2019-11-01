 Skip to Content
Events

Learn more about events in our VA Pittsburgh health care community, including classes on health and wellness.

Mindful Mondays

VA Pittsburgh’s whole health facilitators invite you to join them once weekly for a moment of mindfulness.

When
Monday, Jan 27
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Mindful Mondays

VA Pittsburgh’s whole health facilitators invite you to join them once weekly for a moment of mindfulness.

When
Monday, Jan 20
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Mindful Mondays

VA Pittsburgh’s whole health facilitators invite you to join them once weekly for a moment of mindfulness.

When
Monday, Jan 13
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Mindful Mondays

VA Pittsburgh’s whole health facilitators invite you to join them once weekly for a moment of mindfulness.

When
Monday, Jan 6
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Mindful Mondays

VA Pittsburgh’s whole health facilitators invite you to join them once weekly for a moment of mindfulness.

When
Monday, Dec 30
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Mindful Mondays

VA Pittsburgh’s whole health facilitators invite you to join them once weekly for a moment of mindfulness.

When
Monday, Dec 23
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Veterans Town Hall

The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Director invites you to attend our Veterans Town Hall.

When
Monday, Dec 16
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where

H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

The Bridge Screening and Discussion

Watch the documentary and join our panel to talk about moral injury, suicide and mental health.

When
Thursday, Sep 26
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Town Hall

The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Director invites you to attend our Veterans Town Hall.

When
Monday, Sep 23
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

The Bridge Screening and Discussion

Watch the documentary and join our panel to talk about moral injury, suicide and mental health.

When
Friday, Sep 20
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where

H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

