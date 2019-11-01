Events
Learn more about events in our VA Pittsburgh health care community, including classes on health and wellness.
Mindful Mondays
VA Pittsburgh’s whole health facilitators invite you to join them once weekly for a moment of mindfulness.
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET
Veterans Town Hall
The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Director invites you to attend our Veterans Town Hall.
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
The Bridge Screening and Discussion
Watch the documentary and join our panel to talk about moral injury, suicide and mental health.
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
