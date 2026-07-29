Health services
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in Pittsburgh, Western Pennsylvania, and Belmont County, Ohio. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight
Cardiology at VA Pittsburgh health care
Learn about our leading clinical cardiology work
VA Health Chat
Chat with a Clinical Contact Center Nurse when you have minor health questions.
5-Star CLC
Our Community Living Center has VA’s highest overall rating for nursing homes
Primary care
Select a topic to learn more.
Emergency care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We treat patients daily for a broad spectrum of emergencies. These include:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Mental health conditions
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Our Geriatric Evaluation and Management Clinic (GEM) offers outpatient-based comprehensive geriatric assessments and care coordination for you or a senior Veteran in your care. We accept referrals from any doctor. Our team of specialists provides geriatric-specific:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Gynecology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We provide evaluation and treatment for:
- Abnormal Pap test
- Abnormal uterine bleeding
- Infertility
- Pelvic pain
- Gynecologic cancers
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
- New prescriptions available for in-person pick up
- Refills online and by phone or mail
- Safe disposal of medicines
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Primary care is offered at all VA Pittsburgh health care facilities. Your primary care team can help coordinate many other services as part of your care, including:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Mental health care
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Our Center for Treatment of Addictive Disorders (CTAD) offers both residential and outpatient treatment for substance use problems. Some of our services include:
- Alcohol screening
- Abuse counseling
- Outpatient detox
- Opiate abuse counseling, suboxone therapy, and polysubstance abuse counseling
- Pre-operative evaluations
- Management of care for patients who require opiate therapy for pain control and who need close follow-up and monitoring
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services are confidential and include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Tobacco cessation
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We provide care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation and treatment for Veterans dealing with:
- Depression (including sadness and grief) and/or anxiety (including worry and nervousness)
- Addictive behaviors
- Post-traumatic stress disorder and combat related stress disorder
- Emotional problems, such as managing anger, and relationship problems
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and troublesome thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Psychology
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation and treatment for Veterans dealing with:
- Depression (including sadness and grief) and/or anxiety (including worry and nervousness)
- Addictive behaviors
- Post-traumatic stress disorder and combat related stress disorder
- Emotional problems, such as managing anger, and relationship problems
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and troublesome thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
You can access these treatment options in at least one of our two medical centers:
- Psychiatry (outpatient & inpatient) and psychology
- Homeless Veterans services
- Treatment for Addictive Disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment program
- Psychiatric residential rehabilitation treatment program
- OIF/OEF/OND services
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinators
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Amputation care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Whether your amputation was due to trauma or medical necessity, our specially trained physiatrists and nurse practitioners can help you maximize your independence, achieve your goals, and return to doing the things you enjoy. Our services include:
- Initial prosthesis selection and fitting
- Prosthesis adjustments
- Therapy aid training
- Prosthesis changes to achieve independence and activity goals
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Hearing aid selection, management, and repair, and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management for cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Auditory processing evaluations and treatment
- Speech pathology services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can help assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. You will work with a team of specialists and social workers to determine what aids and services are right for you. Clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye examinations
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on developing visual motor and visual perceptual skills
- Training with activities of daily living with vision loss
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We perform non-invasive tests and minimally invasive cardiac catheterizations in state of the art lab facilities, and we treat you with the most effective medications. Our doctors can provide:
- Evaluation for coronary heart disease, heart valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through heart vessels or the cause of heart failure
- Non-surgical or minimally invasive operations to open and support heart vessels, such as balloon angioplasty or stents
- Non-invasive monitoring to look for changes in heart rhythm
Chiropractic
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We provide non-pharmacologic options such as spinal manipulation, therapeutic exercises and counseling on healthy lifestyle choices.
Critical care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
- Treatment for complications from surgery
- Treatment related to accidents or infections
- Care for severe breathing problems
- A Step Down Unit for patients recently discharged from critical care or who need greater care than a standard medical unit.
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We offer comprehensive routine and specialized dental care from a wide range of outstanding general dentists and specialists in endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics, and oral surgery. Our services include:
- Routine exams and dental cleaning
- Comprehensive surgical care including, extractions, implant placement and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including fixed bridges, dentures and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum and supporting bone care
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We offer regular clinic visits and dermatologic surgery for Veterans. Our three full-time and six part-time board-certified dermatologists provide:
- Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, including skin cancer and rashes
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology, which provides patients with quick access to expert opinions
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Staff in our gastroenterology department can provide the following treatments:
- Colonoscopy
- Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD)
- Manometry studies
- Endoscopic ultrasound and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy
- 24-hour pH studies
Hematology/oncology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
- Diagnosis and treatment of all cancers and blood disorders.
- Cancer prevention and surveillance program.
- Oral chemotherapy clinic led by an oncology pharmacist.
- Access to clinical trials.
- Subspecialty care such as surgical oncology, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery, urology, radiation oncology and palliative care.
- Additional services such as nutrition, psychosocial oncology and social work.
- Coordination with other VA medical centers (VAMCs) and community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs):
- Oncology services via video telehealth at Altoona and Erie VAMCs.
- National teleoncology services for rare cancers and second opinions.
- Telegenetics program in coordination with the Philadelphia VA.
- Close to Me Infusion at select CBOCs.
HIV/hepatitis care
Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We offer compassionate care to patients living with HIV or hepatitis. Services we offer include:
- Hepatitis C screenings
- HIV testing
- HIV counseling
- HIV treatment and prevention care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis)
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Our comprehensive laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. We offer:
- Analysis of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for disease management
- Testing for infectious diseases
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
The MOVE! Program offers comprehensive support, including:
- Weight loss support groups
- Cooking classes
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
- Pre End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) education
- Onsite dialysis (inpatient and outpatient) and home dialysis and training (Peritoneal and Hemodialysis)
- Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT)
- Home patient monitoring
- Kidney transplant evaluation and post-transplant care
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We offer information, resources, and counseling on:
- Diabetes
- Gastrointestinal disorders
- Heart disease
- Weight gain or loss
- High or low blood pressure
- Gastrointestinal surgery
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation of ocular diseases, including subspecialty services, such as the evaluation and treatment for issues related to:
- Retina
- Cornea
- Glaucoma
- Oculoplastics
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
- Comprehensive evaluation of ocular diseases
- Subspecialty services such as retina, cornea, and glaucoma evaluation and treatment
- Low vision services
- Diabetic eye exams
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Our orthopedics specialists use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat diseases and disorders of the musculoskeletal system. Conditions they address include:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative diseases
- Sports injuries
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
- Outpatient physical and occupational therapy
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation
- Blind and low vision services
- Traumatic brain injury/polytrauma services
- Geriatric evaluation & management
- Wheelchair and power mobility services
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
- Arthritis care; foot and ankle fracture care
- Repair of cartilage and torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery; rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance, including bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Our prosthetics and sensory aids services include the following:
- Artificial limbs
- Wheelchairs
- Aids for the blind and hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment for vehicles; modifications to make the home handicapped accessible
- Surgical implants
- Other devices and services for mobility, dignity, and independence
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
- Xrays
- Ultrasounds
- Computer Tomography (CT)
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
- Primary care for spinal-cord-injured patients
- Additional support for spinal-cord-injured patients
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- General surgery services
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Orthopedic surgery
- Transplantation
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Get your toxic exposure screening
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. Depending on your response, you may be connected to support and resources, including a review by your primary care team. .
Potential exposures could include:
- Open Burn Pits/Airborne Hazards. Learn more: Air Pollutants - Public Health (va.gov)
- Gulf War-related exposures. Learn more: Gulf War Exposures - Public Health (va.gov)
- Agent Orange. Learn more: Agent Orange - Public Health (va.gov)
- Radiation. Learn more: Radiation - Public Health (va.gov)
- Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure. Learn more: Camp Lejeune: Past Water Contamination - Public Health (va.gov)
- Other exposures. Learn more: Military Exposures - Public Health (va.gov)
Transplant surgery
We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
- Liver transplants
- Kidney (renal) transplants
- Living donor kidney transplant
- Kidney paired exchange (KPD)
- Small bowel transplant (SBT)
- Live donor liver transplant (LDLT)
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We offer various urology procedures, including minimally invasive and robotic procedures for diseases affecting:
- The kidneys
- The bladder
- The urethra
- The male reproductive organs
Wheelchair and mobility
We provide support and assistive devices, including wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and canes, to help you preserve and increase your mobility.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
You can visit our wheelchair and mobility clinic to be evaluated for mobility devices that meet your needs. If you’re already a patient at VA Pittsburgh, you don’t need a primary care referral.
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Comprehensive adaptive mobility devices products inservices including:
- Wheelchair training for functional and efficient mobility
- Environmental control
- Specialty Control Devices
- Pressure mapping to identify areas of the body at highest risk of skin breakdown
- Custom molded systems for fixed postural deformities
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Pittsburgh caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Progressive needs planning for degenerative conditions
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Pittsburgh homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care
Intimate partner violence support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
The Veteran population is at greater risk for experiencing and/or using violence in their intimate relationships than the civilian population. Contact us for help with:
- Emotional intimate partner violence (IPV), which commonly begins before other types of IPV
- Physical IPV
- Sexual IPV, whether by physical force or by trying to convince a partner
- Stalking, which includes continuous unwanted contact, following, talking, or sending things
- Threats of violence
Intimate Partner Violence can affect both men and women. VAPHS has an IPVAP coordinator that can assist Veterans, significant others, and employees who use violence or who experience violence in their relationships connect with VA and community resources. To connect with the IPVAP Coordinator, please call
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans, including African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans and Native Americans, including American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans. We focus on:
- Management of the medical center in their efforts to address the needs of minority Veterans
- The needs of minority Veterans in the local community
- Identifying barriers and creating a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Informing Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
- Specialist advocacy for Former Prisoners of War, Minority Veterans, and OEF/OIF/OND transitioning Veterans
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Recreation and Creative Arts Therapists (Art, Dance Movement, Drama, Music) conduct consult-driven assessments and provide inpatient, outpatient, and telehealth therapeutic interventions with Veterans. Therapist and Veterans collaborate on therapeutic goals to maintain/improve quality of life by identifying core problems, managing symptoms, and rehabilitating to the greatest extent possible. Our services include:
- Dance Movement Therapy for eating disorders, trauma including military sexual trauma, moral injury, pain & mood management
- Drama Therapy for memory care, gender transition, behavioral challenges, pain & mood management
- Music Therapy for hospice/palliative care, memory care, substance abuse, aphasia, sleep disorders, pain & mood management, adaptive music instruction
- Recreation Therapy including adaptive sports, leisure education counseling, life skills management, social skills counseling, community integration/reintegration
- Meaning recreation activities including cognitive skills maintenance, creative arts expression, physical exercise, and social activities
Registry exams
If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Registry exams, services, and care coordination for Veterans exposed to environmental hazards such as:
- Ionizing radiation
- Agent Orange
- Gulf War hazards
- Depleted Uranium (DU)
- Toxic Embedded Fragment (shrapnel)
- Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pits
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We provide social work services at all VA Pittsburgh health care facilities. Our social workers assess your needs and strengths and help you with goal setting, discharge planning, case management, referrals, counseling, support, research and advocacy.
To connect with a care coordinator, call
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
My HealtheVet coordinators provide assistance with My HealtheVet by phone or in person. They can give you:
- Answers to your questions about My HealtheVet
- In-person help with ID.me and/or Login.gov verification
- Help resolving issues with your account
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to provide remote visits with health care providers. Our telehealth technologies include video conferencing, home telehealth (which lets you send us vital health information, like blood pressure readings, over the phone or internet), and store-and-forward telehealth (which helps you send your health information to experts at VA facilities using secure technology). We offer telehealth visits with providers in these fields:
- Mental health
- Retinal care
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Travel reimbursement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
You can sign up for a travel reimbursement service by visiting the agent cashier at the University Drive or Heinz campus, or at the check-in desk at our outpatient clinics. Our travel reimbursement services include:
- Round-trip transportation services from your home to our facility (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit card
Learn more about whether you qualify for the VA Beneficiary Travel program
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care
Our Compensated Work Therapy programs help you throughout the employment process, from identifying your skills and abilities to finding and keeping a job. We coach and assist you with employment applications, resumes, interviewing and workplace skills. All Veterans enrolled in VA health care are eligible for vocational services. What are vocational services? Programs tailored to your skills, experience, abilities and interests, career counseling, workshops and training, including:
- Skills and abilities testing
- Real-world placements to assess skills, abilities and interests
- Workplace survival skills
- One-on-one counseling
- Strategies to find and keep a job
- Call-in Vocational Services Open Briefing:
- Every Tuesday at 9 a.m.
- Call
or to participate
- Open to all Veterans
Contact us for specific information on Compensated Work Therapy and Transitional Housing programs offered at VA Pittsburgh.