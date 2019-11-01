Health services
In the spotlight at VA Pittsburgh health care
Cardiology at VA Pittsburgh health care
Learn about our leading clinical cardiology workRead more
Health care for transgender Veterans
VA Pittsburgh health care provides compassionate care for transgender VeteransRead more
The Mission Act
Find out how to get community care as a VA Pittsburgh health care patientRead more
Primary care
In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency room. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We treat patients daily for a broad spectrum of emergencies. These include:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Mental health conditions
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our Geriatric Evaluation and Management Clinic (GEM) offers outpatient-based comprehensive geriatric assessments and care coordination for you or a senior Veteran in your care. We accept referrals from any doctor. Our team of specialists provides geriatric-specific:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We provide evaluation and treatment for:
- Abnormal Pap test
- Abnormal uterine bleeding
- Infertility
- Pelvic pain
- Gynecologic cancers
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- New prescriptions available for in-person pick up
- Refills online and by phone or mail
- Safe disposal of medicines
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- Beaver County VA Clinic
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Fayette County VA Clinic
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- Washington County VA Clinic
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Primary care is offered at all VA Pittsburgh health care facilities. Your primary care team can help coordinate many other services as part of your care, including:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Mental health care
We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our Center for Treatment of Addictive Disorders (CTAD) offers both residential and outpatient treatment for substance use problems. Some of our services include:
- Alcohol screening
- Abuse counseling
- Outpatient detox
- Opiate abuse counseling, suboxone therapy, and polysubstance abuse counseling
- Pre-operative evaluations
- Management of care for patients who require opiate therapy for pain control and who need close follow-up and monitoring
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services are confidential and include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Homeless Veterans services
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Military sexual trauma can happen to both men and women. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Beaver County VA Clinic
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Fayette County VA Clinic
- Washington County VA Clinic
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We provide care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation and treatment for Veterans dealing with:
- Depression (including sadness and grief) and/or anxiety (including worry and nervousness)
- Addictive behaviors
- Post-traumatic stress disorder and combat related stress disorder
- Emotional problems, such as managing anger, and relationship problems
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and troublesome thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation and treatment for Veterans dealing with:
- Depression (including sadness and grief) and/or anxiety (including worry and nervousness)
- Addictive behaviors
- Post-traumatic stress disorder and combat related stress disorder
- Emotional problems, such as managing anger, and relationship problems
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and troublesome thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
You can access these treatment options in at least one of our two medical centers:
- Psychiatry (outpatient & inpatient) and psychology
- Homeless Veterans services
- Treatment for Addictive Disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment program
- Psychiatric residential rehabilitation treatment program
- OIF/OEF/OND services
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
If you face or have had an amputation, our team will support you with thoughtful, compassionate care.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Whether your amputation was due to trauma or medical necessity, our specially trained physiatrists and nurse practitioners can help you maximize your independence, achieve your goals, and return to doing the things you enjoy. Our services include:
- Initial prosthesis selection and fitting
- Prosthesis adjustments
- Therapy aid training
- Prosthesis changes to achieve independence and activity goals
-
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Hearing aid selection, management, and repair, and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management for cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Auditory processing evaluations and treatment
- Speech pathology services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy
-
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We perform non-invasive tests and minimally invasive cardiac catheterizations in state of the art lab facilities, and we treat you with the most effective medications. Our doctors can provide:
- Evaluation for coronary heart disease, heart valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through heart vessels or the cause of heart failure
- Non-surgical or minimally invasive operations to open and support heart vessels, such as balloon angioplasty or stents
- Non-invasive monitoring to look for changes in heart rhythm
-
If you or a Veteran you care about has a life-threatening injury, infection, illness or breathing problem, we offer comprehensive care and constant monitoring in our intensive care units (ICUs).
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- Treatment for complications from surgery
- Treatment related to accidents or infections
- Care for severe breathing problems
- A Step Down Unit for patients recently discharged from critical care or who need greater care than a standard medical unit.
-
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We offer comprehensive routine and specialized dental care from a wide range of outstanding general dentists and specialists in endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics, and oral surgery. Our services include:
- Routine exams and dental cleaning
- Comprehensive surgical care including, extractions, implant placement and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including fixed bridges, dentures and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum and supporting bone care
-
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We offer regular clinic visits and dermatologic surgery for Veterans. Our three full-time and six part-time board-certified dermatologists provide:
- Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, including skin cancer and rashes
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology, which provides patients with quick access to expert opinions
-
Common conditions: reflux, GERD, Barrett's esophagus, endoscopy, colonoscopy
Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer screening and treatment for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas—like reflux, Crohn’s disease, hepatitis and pancreatitis.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Staff in our gastroenterology department can provide the following treatments:
- Colonoscopy
- Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD)
- Manometry studies
- Endoscopic ultrasound and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy
- 24-hour pH studies
-
Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C
If you have a diagnosis of HIV or hepatitis A, B or C, we can provide you with the latest treatment methods and support. We also offer prevention education and testing for these infectious diseases.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- Beaver County VA Clinic
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Fayette County VA Clinic
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic
- Washington County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We offer compassionate care to patients living with HIV or hepatitis. Services we offer include:
- Hepatitis C screenings
- HIV testing
- HIV counseling
- HIV treatment and prevention care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis)
-
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- Beaver County VA Clinic
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Fayette County VA Clinic
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- Washington County VA Clinic
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic
Care we provide at Pittsburgh VA
Our comprehensive laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. We offer:
- Analysis of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for disease management
- Testing for infectious diseases
-
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our low vision outpatient clinic can help assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. You will work with a team of specialists and social workers to determine what aids and services are right for you. Clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye examinations
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on developing visual motor and visual perceptual skills
- Training with activities of daily living with vision loss
-
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Fayette County VA Clinic
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Washington County VA Clinic
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic
- Beaver County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
The MOVE! Program offers comprehensive support, including:
- Weight loss support groups
- Cooking classes
Common conditions: dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure
Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- Pre End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) education
- Onsite dialysis (inpatient and outpatient) and home dialysis and training (Peritoneal and Hemodialysis)
- Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT)
- Home patient monitoring
- Kidney transplant evaluation and post-transplant care
-
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We offer information, resources, and counseling on:
- Diabetes
- Gastrointestinal disorders
- Heart disease
- Weight gain or loss
- High or low blood pressure
- Gastrointestinal surgery
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We offer comprehensive evaluation of ocular diseases, including subspecialty services, such as the evaluation and treatment for issues related to:
- Retina
- Cornea
- Glaucoma
- Oculoplastics
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- Comprehensive evaluation of ocular diseases
- Subspecialty services such as retina, cornea, and glaucoma evaluation and treatment
- Low vision services
- Diabetic eye exams
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon and ligament repair, joint replacement
Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our orthopedics specialists use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat diseases and disorders of the musculoskeletal system. Conditions they address include:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative diseases
- Sports injuries
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- Outpatient physical and occupational therapy
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation
- Blind and low vision services
- Traumatic brain injury/polytrauma services
- Geriatric evaluation & management
- Wheelchair and power mobility services
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin and nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- Beaver County VA Clinic
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Fayette County VA Clinic
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- Washington County VA Clinic
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- Arthritis care; foot and ankle fracture care
- Repair of cartilage and torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery; rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance, including bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming
Our radiology service uses imaging to help screen for, diagnose and treat disease. We provide X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, MRI, CT and PET scans and other imaging procedures.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- Beaver County VA Clinic
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Fayette County VA Clinic
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- Washington County VA Clinic
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- Xrays
- Ultrasounds
- Computer Tomography (CT)
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our prosthetics and sensory aids services include the following:
- Artificial limbs
- Wheelchairs
- Aids for the blind and hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment for vehicles; modifications to make the home handicapped accessible
- Surgical implants
- Other devices and services for mobility, dignity, and independence
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- Primary care for spinal-cord-injured patients
- Additional support for spinal-cord-injured patients
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- General surgery services
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Orthopedic surgery
- Transplantation
We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- Liver transplants
- Kidney (renal) transplants
- Referrals to other transplant centers
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We offer various urology procedures, including minimally invasive and robotic procedures for diseases affecting:
- The kidneys
- The bladder
- The urethra
- The male reproductive organs
Common conditions: lightweight manual
We provide support and assistive devices, including wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and canes, to help you preserve and increase your mobility.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
You can visit our wheelchair and mobility clinic to be evaluated for mobility devices that meet your needs. If you’re already a patient at VA Pittsburgh, you don’t need a primary care referral.
Learn how to become a patient with VA Pittsburgh
Comprehensive adaptive mobility devices products inservices including:
- Wheelchair training for functional and efficient mobility
- Environmental control
- Specialty Control Devices
- Pressure mapping to identify areas of the body at highest risk of skin breakdown
- Custom molded systems for fixed postural deformities
To make an appointment, call the clinic at 412-822-2180, or contact us via secure messaging on My HealtheVet.
Social programs and services
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Pittsburgh caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Progressive needs planning for degenerative conditions
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Pittsburgh homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care
If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- Beaver County VA Clinic
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Fayette County VA Clinic
- Washington County VA Clinic
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
The Veteran population is at greater risk for experiencing and/or using violence in their intimate relationships than the civilian population. Contact us for help with:
- Emotional intimate partner violence (IPV), which commonly begins before other types of IPV
- Physical IPV
- Sexual IPV, whether by physical force or by trying to convince a partner
- Stalking, which includes continuous unwanted contact, following, talking, or sending things
- Threats of violence
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBT Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- Beaver County VA Clinic
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Fayette County VA Clinic
- Washington County VA Clinic
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our LGBT Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for LGBT Veterans. These include:
- Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments for hormone therapy and gender confirming surgeries
- Creative arts therapies
- Hormone therapy
- Gender-affirming prosthetics
- HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- Beaver County VA Clinic
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Fayette County VA Clinic
- Washington County VA Clinic
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans, including African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans and Native Americans, including American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans. We focus on:
- Management of the medical center in their efforts to address the needs of minority Veterans
- The needs of minority Veterans in the local community
- Identifying barriers and creating a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Informing Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- Beaver County VA Clinic
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Fayette County VA Clinic
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- Washington County VA Clinic
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
- Specialist advocacy for Former Prisoners of War, Minority Veterans, and OEF/OIF/OND transitioning Veterans
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Recreation and Creative Arts Therapists (Art, Dance Movement, Drama, Music) conduct consult-driven assessments and provide inpatient, outpatient, and telehealth therapeutic interventions with Veterans. Therapist and Veterans collaborate on therapeutic goals to maintain/improve quality of life by identifying core problems, managing symptoms, and rehabilitating to the greatest extent possible. Our services include:
- Dance Movement Therapy for eating disorders, trauma including military sexual trauma, moral injury, pain & mood management
- Drama Therapy for memory care, gender transition, behavioral challenges, pain & mood management
- Music Therapy for hospice/palliative care, memory care, substance abuse, aphasia, sleep disorders, pain & mood management, adaptive music instruction
- Recreation Therapy including adaptive sports, leisure education counseling, life skills management, social skills counseling, community integration/reintegration
- Meaning recreation activities including cognitive skills maintenance, creative arts expression, physical exercise, and social activities
If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- Beaver County VA Clinic
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Fayette County VA Clinic
- Washington County VA Clinic
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Registry exams, services, and care coordination for Veterans exposed to environmental hazards such as:
- Ionizing radiation
- Agent Orange
- Gulf War hazards
- Depleted Uranium (DU)
- Toxic Embedded Fragment (shrapnel)
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Beaver County VA Clinic
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Fayette County VA Clinic
- Washington County VA Clinic
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
-
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Beaver County VA Clinic
- Belmont County VA Clinic
- Washington County VA Clinic
- Beaver County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
My HealtheVet coordinators provide assistance with My HealtheVet by phone or in person. They can give you:
- Answers to your questions about My HealtheVet
- Help with in-person authentication (IPA), which is required for some features of My HealtheVet (also available in person)
- Help resolving issues with your account
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We use the latest in secure digital technology to provide remote visits with health care providers. Our telehealth technologies include video conferencing, home telehealth (which lets you send us vital health information, like blood pressure readings, over the phone or internet), and store-and-forward telehealth (which helps you send your health information to experts at VA facilities using secure technology). We offer telehealth visits with providers in these fields:
- Mental health
- Retinal care
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
- H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medica
- Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
You can sign up for a travel reimbursement service by visiting the agent cashier at the University Drive or Heinz campus, or at the check-in desk at our outpatient clinics. Our travel reimbursement services include:
- Round-trip transportation services from your home to our facility (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit card
Learn more about whether you qualify for the VA Beneficiary Travel program
We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling and training. Many graduates of our programs go on to work here at VA.
Available at these VA Pittsburgh health care locations
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We help you throughout the employment process, from identifying your skills and abilities to finding and keeping a job. All Veterans enrolled in VA health care are eligible for vocational services. What are vocational services? Programs tailored to your skills, experience, abilities and interests, career counseling, workshops and training, including:
- Skills and abilities testing
- Real-world placements to assess skills, abilities and interests
- Job-search training
- Workplace survival skills
- One-on-one counseling
- Strategies to find and keep a job