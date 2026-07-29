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Health services

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in Pittsburgh, Western Pennsylvania, and Belmont County, Ohio. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.

Primary care

Select a topic to learn more.

Emergency care

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency department. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We treat patients daily for a broad spectrum of emergencies. These include:

  • Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
  • Mental health conditions

Geriatrics

Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss

As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Our Geriatric Evaluation and Management Clinic (GEM) offers outpatient-based comprehensive geriatric assessments and care coordination for you or a senior Veteran in your care. We accept referrals from any doctor. Our team of specialists provides geriatric-specific:

  • Medicine and nursing
  • Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
  • Physical and occupational therapy

Gynecology

Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We provide evaluation and treatment for:

  • Abnormal Pap test
  • Abnormal uterine bleeding
  • Infertility
  • Pelvic pain
  • Gynecologic cancers

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

  • New prescriptions available for in-person pick up
  • Refills online and by phone or mail
  • Safe disposal of medicines

Learn more about pharmacy services

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Primary care is offered at all VA Pittsburgh health care facilities. Your primary care team can help coordinate many other services as part of your care, including:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services

Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

Mental health care

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Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Our Center for Treatment of Addictive Disorders (CTAD) offers both residential and outpatient treatment for substance use problems. Some of our services include:

  • Alcohol screening
  • Abuse counseling
  • Outpatient detox
  • Opiate abuse counseling, suboxone therapy, and polysubstance abuse counseling
  • Pre-operative evaluations
  • Management of care for patients who require opiate therapy for pain control and who need close follow-up and monitoring

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services are confidential and include:

  • Psychiatry
  • Psychology
  • Tobacco cessation

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Military sexual trauma care

Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We provide care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Our services include: 

  • Counseling
  • Psychiatric care
  • Walk-in care

Learn more about military sexual trauma

Psychiatry

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments  and medications when needed.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation and treatment for Veterans dealing with:

  • Depression (including sadness and grief) and/or anxiety (including worry and nervousness)
  • Addictive behaviors
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder and combat related stress disorder
  • Emotional problems, such as managing anger, and relationship problems
  • Confused thinking, memory problems, and troublesome thoughts or ideas
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Psychology

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation and treatment for Veterans dealing with:

  • Depression (including sadness and grief) and/or anxiety (including worry and nervousness)
  • Addictive behaviors
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder and combat related stress disorder
  • Emotional problems, such as managing anger, and relationship problems
  • Confused thinking, memory problems, and troublesome thoughts or ideas
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

You can access these treatment options in at least one of our two medical centers:

  • Psychiatry (outpatient & inpatient) and psychology
  • Homeless Veterans services
  • Treatment for Addictive Disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment program
  • Psychiatric residential rehabilitation treatment program
  • OIF/OEF/OND services

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinators
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Specialty care

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Amputation care

If you face or have had an amputation, our team will support you with thoughtful, compassionate care.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Whether your amputation was due to trauma or medical necessity, our specially trained physiatrists and nurse practitioners can help you maximize your independence, achieve your goals, and return to doing the things you enjoy. Our services include:

  • Initial prosthesis selection and fitting
  • Prosthesis adjustments
  • Therapy aid training
  • Prosthesis changes to achieve independence and activity goals

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Hearing aid selection, management, and repair, and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management for cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Auditory processing evaluations and treatment
  • Speech pathology services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Blind and low vision rehabilitation

Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss

We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Our low vision outpatient clinic can help assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. You will work with a team of specialists and social workers to determine what aids and services are right for you. Clinic services include:

  • Comprehensive eye examinations
  • Visual skills assessments
  • Guidance on developing visual motor and visual perceptual skills
  • Training with activities of daily living with vision loss

Cardiology

Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases

Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We perform non-invasive tests and minimally invasive cardiac catheterizations in state of the art lab facilities, and we treat you with the most effective medications. Our doctors can provide:

  • Evaluation for coronary heart disease, heart valve disease, and heart defects
  • Determining how well blood flows through heart vessels or the cause of heart failure
  • Non-surgical or minimally invasive operations to open and support heart vessels, such as balloon angioplasty or stents
  • Non-invasive monitoring to look for changes in heart rhythm

Learn more about cardiology at VA Pittsburgh

Chiropractic

Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We provide non-pharmacologic options such as spinal manipulation, therapeutic exercises and counseling on healthy lifestyle choices.

Critical care

If you or a Veteran you care about has a life-threatening injury, infection, illness or breathing problem, we offer comprehensive care and constant monitoring in our intensive care units (ICUs).

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

  • Treatment for complications from surgery
  • Treatment related to accidents or infections
  • Care for severe breathing problems
  • A Step Down Unit for patients recently discharged from critical care or who need greater care than a standard medical unit.

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We offer comprehensive routine and specialized dental care from a wide range of outstanding general dentists and specialists in endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics, and oral surgery. Our services include:

  • Routine exams and dental cleaning
  • Comprehensive surgical care including, extractions, implant placement and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including fixed bridges, dentures and dental implants 
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum and supporting bone care

Dermatology

Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers

Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We offer regular clinic visits and dermatologic surgery for Veterans. Our three full-time and six part-time board-certified dermatologists provide:

  • Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, including skin cancer and rashes
  • Referrals for complex conditions
  • Teledermatology, which provides patients with quick access to expert opinions

Gastroenterology

Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening

Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Staff in our gastroenterology department can provide the following treatments:

  • Colonoscopy
  • Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD)
  • Manometry studies
  • Endoscopic ultrasound and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
  • Small bowel capsule endoscopy
  • 24-hour pH studies

Download GI procedure and prep instructions.

Hematology/oncology

If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

  • Diagnosis and treatment of all cancers and blood disorders.
  • Cancer prevention and surveillance program.
  • Oral chemotherapy clinic led by an oncology pharmacist.
  • Access to clinical trials.
  • Subspecialty care such as surgical oncology, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery, urology, radiation oncology and palliative care.
  • Additional services such as nutrition, psychosocial oncology and social work.
  • Coordination with other VA medical centers (VAMCs) and community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs):
    • Oncology services via video telehealth at Altoona and Erie VAMCs.
    • National teleoncology services for rare cancers and second opinions.
    • Telegenetics program in coordination with the Philadelphia VA.
    • Close to Me Infusion at select CBOCs.

HIV/hepatitis care

Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C

If you have a diagnosis of HIV or hepatitis A, B or C, we can provide you with the latest treatment methods and support. We also offer prevention education and testing for these infectious diseases.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We offer compassionate care to patients living with HIV or hepatitis. Services we offer include: 

  • Hepatitis C screenings
  • HIV testing
  • HIV counseling
  • HIV treatment and prevention care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis)

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Our comprehensive laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. We offer:

  • Analysis of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for disease management
  • Testing for infectious diseases

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

The MOVE! Program offers comprehensive support, including:

  • Weight loss support groups
  • Cooking classes

Nephrology

Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension

Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

  • Pre End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) education
  • Onsite dialysis (inpatient and outpatient) and home dialysis and training (Peritoneal and Hemodialysis)
  • Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT)
  • Home patient monitoring
  • Kidney transplant evaluation and post-transplant care

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We offer information, resources, and counseling on:

  • Diabetes
  • Gastrointestinal disorders
  • Heart disease
  • Weight gain or loss
  • High or low blood pressure
  • Gastrointestinal surgery

Ophthalmology

Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease

Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We offer comprehensive evaluation of ocular diseases, including subspecialty services, such as the evaluation and treatment for issues related to:

  • Retina
  • Cornea
  • Glaucoma
  • Oculoplastics

Optometry

Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration

Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

  • Comprehensive evaluation of ocular diseases
  • Subspecialty services such as retina, cornea, and glaucoma evaluation and treatment
  • Low vision services
  • Diabetic eye exams

Orthopedics

Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement

Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Our orthopedics specialists use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat diseases and disorders of the musculoskeletal system. Conditions they address include:

  • Musculoskeletal trauma
  • Degenerative diseases
  • Sports injuries

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries

If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

  • Outpatient physical and occupational therapy
  • Physical medicine and rehabilitation
  • Blind and low vision services
  • Traumatic brain injury/polytrauma services
  • Geriatric evaluation & management
  • Wheelchair and power mobility services

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

  • Arthritis care; foot and ankle fracture care
  • Repair of cartilage and torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery; rehabilitation
  • Foot health maintenance, including bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming

Prosthetics and rehabilitation

We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

 Our prosthetics and sensory aids services include the following: 

  • Artificial limbs
  • Wheelchairs
  • Aids for the blind and hearing impaired
  • Adaptive equipment for vehicles; modifications to make the home handicapped accessible
  • Surgical implants
  • Other devices and services for mobility, dignity, and independence

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

  • Xrays
  • Ultrasounds
  • Computer Tomography (CT)
  • Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Spinal cord injuries and disorders

If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

  • Primary care for spinal-cord-injured patients
  • Additional support for spinal-cord-injured patients

Surgery

If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh

  • General surgery services
  • Anesthesia
  • Cardiac surgery
  • Neurosurgery
  • Orthopedic surgery
  • Transplantation

Learn more about surgery at VA Pittsburgh

Toxic exposure screening

Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Get your toxic exposure screening 

All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.

It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service.  Depending on your response, you may be connected to support and resources, including a review by your primary care team. .

Potential exposures could include:

Transplant surgery

We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

  • Liver transplants
  • Kidney (renal) transplants
  • Living donor kidney transplant
  • Kidney paired exchange (KPD)
  • Small bowel transplant (SBT)
  • Live donor liver transplant (LDLT)

Urology

Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders

We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We offer various urology procedures, including minimally invasive and robotic procedures for diseases affecting:

  • The kidneys
  • The bladder
  • The urethra 
  • The male reproductive organs

Wheelchair and mobility

We provide support and assistive devices, including wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and canes, to help you preserve and increase your mobility.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

You can visit our wheelchair and mobility clinic to be evaluated for mobility devices that meet your needs. If you’re already a patient at VA Pittsburgh, you don’t need a primary care referral.

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care 

Comprehensive adaptive mobility devices products inservices including:

  • Wheelchair training for functional and efficient mobility
  • Environmental control
  • Specialty Control Devices
  • Pressure mapping to identify areas of the body at highest risk of skin breakdown
  • Custom molded systems for fixed postural deformities

Social programs and services

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Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Pittsburgh caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Progressive needs planning for degenerative conditions
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

Learn more and connect with a support coordinator

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Pittsburgh homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Intimate partner violence support

If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

The Veteran population is at greater risk for experiencing and/or using violence in their intimate relationships than the civilian population. Contact us for help with:

  • Emotional intimate partner violence (IPV), which commonly begins before other types of IPV
  • Physical IPV
  • Sexual IPV, whether by physical force or by trying to convince a partner 
  • Stalking, which includes continuous unwanted contact, following, talking, or sending things
  • Threats of violence

Intimate Partner Violence can affect both men and women.  VAPHS has an IPVAP coordinator that can assist Veterans, significant others, and employees who use violence or who experience violence in their relationships connect with VA and community resources.  To connect with the IPVAP Coordinator, please call

Minority Veteran care

We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans, including African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans and Native Americans, including American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans. We focus on: 

  • Management of the medical center in their efforts to address the needs of minority Veterans
  • The needs of minority Veterans in the local community
  • Identifying barriers and creating a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
  • Informing Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator 

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
  • Specialist advocacy for Former Prisoners of War, Minority Veterans, and OEF/OIF/OND transitioning Veterans

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate

Recreation and creative arts therapy

We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Recreation and Creative Arts Therapists (Art, Dance Movement, Drama, Music) conduct consult-driven assessments and provide inpatient, outpatient, and telehealth therapeutic interventions with Veterans. Therapist and Veterans collaborate on therapeutic goals to maintain/improve quality of life by identifying core problems, managing symptoms, and rehabilitating to the greatest extent possible. Our services include: 

  • Dance Movement Therapy for eating disorders, trauma including military sexual trauma, moral injury, pain & mood management
  • Drama Therapy for memory care, gender transition, behavioral challenges, pain & mood management
  • Music Therapy for hospice/palliative care, memory care, substance abuse, aphasia, sleep disorders, pain & mood management, adaptive music instruction
  • Recreation Therapy including adaptive sports, leisure education counseling, life skills management, social skills counseling, community integration/reintegration
  • Meaning recreation activities including cognitive skills maintenance, creative arts expression, physical exercise, and social activities

Registry exams

If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Registry exams, services, and care coordination for Veterans exposed to environmental hazards such as:

  • Ionizing radiation
  • Agent Orange
  • Gulf War hazards
  • Depleted Uranium (DU)
  • Toxic Embedded Fragment (shrapnel)
  • Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pits

Returning service member care

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

  • Polytrauma care
  • Rehabilitation
  • Mental health care
  • Counseling
  • Family benefits counseling
  • Referral assistance

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We provide social work services at all VA Pittsburgh health care facilities. Our social workers assess your needs and strengths and help you with goal setting, discharge planning, case management, referrals, counseling, support, research and advocacy.

To connect with a care coordinator, call .

Other services

Select a topic to learn more.

My HealtheVet coordinator

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

My HealtheVet coordinators provide assistance with My HealtheVet by phone or in person. They can give you:

  • Answers to your questions about My HealtheVet
  • In-person help with ID.me and/or Login.gov verification
  • Help resolving issues with your account

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

We use the latest in secure digital technology to provide remote visits with health care providers. Our telehealth technologies include video conferencing, home telehealth (which lets you send us vital health information, like blood pressure readings, over the phone or internet), and store-and-forward telehealth (which helps you send your health information to experts at VA facilities using secure technology). We offer telehealth visits with providers in these fields:

  • Mental health 
  • Retinal care 
  • Dermatology 
  • Rehabilitation 
  • Primary care

Travel reimbursement

If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

You can sign up for a travel reimbursement service by visiting the agent cashier at the University Drive or Heinz campus, or at the check-in desk at our outpatient clinics. Our travel reimbursement services include:

  • Round-trip transportation services from your home to our facility (beneficiary travel)
  • Mileage reimbursement debit card

Learn more about whether you qualify for the VA Beneficiary Travel program

Veteran Readiness and Employment programs

We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care

Our Compensated Work Therapy programs help you throughout the employment process, from identifying your skills and abilities to finding and keeping a job. We coach and assist you with employment applications, resumes, interviewing and workplace skills. All Veterans enrolled in VA health care are eligible for vocational services. What are vocational services? Programs tailored to your skills, experience, abilities and interests, career counseling, workshops and training, including:

  • Skills and abilities testing
  • Real-world placements to assess skills, abilities and interests
  • Workplace survival skills
  • One-on-one counseling
  • Strategies to find and keep a job
  • Call-in Vocational Services Open Briefing:
    • Every Tuesday at 9 a.m.
    • Call or to participate
    • Open to all Veterans

Contact us for specific information on Compensated Work Therapy and Transitional Housing programs offered at VA Pittsburgh.

Learn more about VA VR&E programs