Health services

Amputation care If you face or have had an amputation, our team will support you with thoughtful, compassionate care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Whether your amputation was due to trauma or medical necessity, our specially trained physiatrists and nurse practitioners can help you maximize your independence, achieve your goals, and return to doing the things you enjoy. Our services include: Initial prosthesis selection and fitting

Prosthesis adjustments

Therapy aid training

Prosthesis changes to achieve independence and activity goals

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Hearing and balance evaluations

Hearing aid selection, management, and repair, and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management for cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Auditory processing evaluations and treatment

Speech pathology services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy Learn more about VA hearing aids

Blind and low vision rehabilitation Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Our low vision outpatient clinic can help assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. You will work with a team of specialists and social workers to determine what aids and services are right for you. Clinic services include: Comprehensive eye examinations

Visual skills assessments

Guidance on developing visual motor and visual perceptual skills

Training with activities of daily living with vision loss

Cardiology Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care We perform non-invasive tests and minimally invasive cardiac catheterizations in state of the art lab facilities, and we treat you with the most effective medications. Our doctors can provide: Evaluation for coronary heart disease, heart valve disease, and heart defects

Determining how well blood flows through heart vessels or the cause of heart failure

Non-surgical or minimally invasive operations to open and support heart vessels, such as balloon angioplasty or stents

Non-invasive monitoring to look for changes in heart rhythm Learn more about cardiology at VA Pittsburgh

Chiropractic Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care We provide non-pharmacologic options such as spinal manipulation, therapeutic exercises and counseling on healthy lifestyle choices.

Critical care If you or a Veteran you care about has a life-threatening injury, infection, illness or breathing problem, we offer comprehensive care and constant monitoring in our intensive care units (ICUs). Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Treatment for complications from surgery

Treatment related to accidents or infections

Care for severe breathing problems

A Step Down Unit for patients recently discharged from critical care or who need greater care than a standard medical unit.

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care We offer comprehensive routine and specialized dental care from a wide range of outstanding general dentists and specialists in endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics, and oral surgery. Our services include: Routine exams and dental cleaning

Comprehensive surgical care including, extractions, implant placement and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including fixed bridges, dentures and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum and supporting bone care

Dermatology Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care We offer regular clinic visits and dermatologic surgery for Veterans. Our three full-time and six part-time board-certified dermatologists provide: Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, including skin cancer and rashes

Referrals for complex conditions

Teledermatology, which provides patients with quick access to expert opinions

Gastroenterology Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Staff in our gastroenterology department can provide the following treatments: Colonoscopy

Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD)

Manometry studies

Endoscopic ultrasound and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)

Small bowel capsule endoscopy

24-hour pH studies Download GI procedure and prep instructions.

Hematology/oncology If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Diagnosis and treatment of all cancers and blood disorders.

Cancer prevention and surveillance program.

Oral chemotherapy clinic led by an oncology pharmacist.

Access to clinical trials.

Subspecialty care such as surgical oncology, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery, urology, radiation oncology and palliative care.

Additional services such as nutrition, psychosocial oncology and social work.

Coordination with other VA medical centers (VAMCs) and community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs): Oncology services via video telehealth at Altoona and Erie VAMCs. National teleoncology services for rare cancers and second opinions. Telegenetics program in coordination with the Philadelphia VA. Close to Me Infusion at select CBOCs.



HIV/hepatitis care Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C If you have a diagnosis of HIV or hepatitis A, B or C, we can provide you with the latest treatment methods and support. We also offer prevention education and testing for these infectious diseases. Available at these locations











Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care We offer compassionate care to patients living with HIV or hepatitis. Services we offer include: Hepatitis C screenings

HIV testing

HIV counseling

HIV treatment and prevention care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis)

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations













Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Our comprehensive laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. We offer: Analysis of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for disease management

Testing for infectious diseases

MOVE! weight management Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life. Available at these locations











Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care The MOVE! Program offers comprehensive support, including: Weight loss support groups

Cooking classes

Nephrology Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Pre End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) education

Onsite dialysis (inpatient and outpatient) and home dialysis and training (Peritoneal and Hemodialysis)

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT)

Home patient monitoring

Kidney transplant evaluation and post-transplant care

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care We offer information, resources, and counseling on: Diabetes

Gastrointestinal disorders

Heart disease

Weight gain or loss

High or low blood pressure

Gastrointestinal surgery

Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care We offer comprehensive evaluation of ocular diseases, including subspecialty services, such as the evaluation and treatment for issues related to: Retina

Cornea

Glaucoma

Oculoplastics

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Comprehensive evaluation of ocular diseases

Subspecialty services such as retina, cornea, and glaucoma evaluation and treatment

Low vision services

Diabetic eye exams

Orthopedics Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Our orthopedics specialists use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat diseases and disorders of the musculoskeletal system. Conditions they address include: Musculoskeletal trauma

Degenerative diseases

Sports injuries

Physical medicine and rehabilitation Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Outpatient physical and occupational therapy

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Blind and low vision services

Traumatic brain injury/polytrauma services

Geriatric evaluation & management

Wheelchair and power mobility services

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations













Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Arthritis care; foot and ankle fracture care

Repair of cartilage and torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Joint arthroplasty and replacement

Minimally invasive surgery; rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance, including bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming

Prosthetics and rehabilitation We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Our prosthetics and sensory aids services include the following: Artificial limbs

Wheelchairs

Aids for the blind and hearing impaired

Adaptive equipment for vehicles; modifications to make the home handicapped accessible

Surgical implants

Other devices and services for mobility, dignity, and independence

Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations













Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Xrays

Ultrasounds

Computer Tomography (CT)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Spinal cord injuries and disorders If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Primary care for spinal-cord-injured patients

Additional support for spinal-cord-injured patients

Surgery If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh General surgery services

Anesthesia

Cardiac surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic surgery

Transplantation Learn more about surgery at VA Pittsburgh

Toxic exposure screening Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns. Available at these locations











Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Get your toxic exposure screening All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years. It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. Depending on your response, you may be connected to support and resources, including a review by your primary care team. . Potential exposures could include: Open Burn Pits/Airborne Hazards. Learn more: Air Pollutants - Public Health (va.gov)

Gulf War-related exposures. Learn more: Gulf War Exposures - Public Health (va.gov)

Agent Orange. Learn more: Agent Orange - Public Health (va.gov)

Radiation. Learn more: Radiation - Public Health (va.gov)

Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure. Learn more: Camp Lejeune: Past Water Contamination - Public Health (va.gov)

Other exposures. Learn more: Military Exposures - Public Health (va.gov)

Transplant surgery We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care Liver transplants

Kidney (renal) transplants

Living donor kidney transplant

Kidney paired exchange (KPD)

Small bowel transplant (SBT)

Live donor liver transplant (LDLT)

Urology Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh health care We offer various urology procedures, including minimally invasive and robotic procedures for diseases affecting: The kidneys

The bladder

The urethra

The male reproductive organs