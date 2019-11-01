Health services

Common conditions: lightweight manual

We provide support and assistive devices, including wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and canes, to help you preserve and increase your mobility.

You can visit our wheelchair and mobility clinic to be evaluated for mobility devices that meet your needs. If you’re already a patient at VA Pittsburgh, you don’t need a primary care referral.

Comprehensive adaptive mobility devices products inservices including:

Wheelchair training for functional and efficient mobility

Environmental control

Specialty Control Devices

Pressure mapping to identify areas of the body at highest risk of skin breakdown

Custom molded systems for fixed postural deformities

To make an appointment, call the clinic at 412-822-2180, or contact us via secure messaging on My HealtheVet.