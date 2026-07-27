Caregiver support
VA Pittsburgh health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
To connect with a support coordinator, please call 412-822-2364
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can access a wide range of services through the Caregiver Support Program. These resources are designed to help you care for the Veteran in your life while also supporting your own well‑being. We can assist with:
- Skills training
- Mobile support
- One‑on‑one coaching
- Group support and coaching
- Self‑care resources
- Peer support mentoring
- Telephone support
- Online programs
- Referrals to available VA and community resources
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Pittsburgh region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 1-855-260-3274