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Caregiver support

VA Pittsburgh health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

To connect with a support coordinator, please call 412-822-2364

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can access a wide range of services through the Caregiver Support Program. These resources are designed to help you care for the Veteran in your life while also supporting your own well‑being. We can assist with:

  • Skills training
  • Mobile support
  • One‑on‑one coaching
  • Group support and coaching
  • Self‑care resources
  • Peer support mentoring
  • Telephone support
  • Online programs
  • Referrals to available VA and community resources

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Pittsburgh region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 1-855-260-3274

Newsletters and other resources

Other resources

  • Different conditions and diagnoses require different care. The VA Caregiver Support Program offers specific training, educational resources, and tools to help you succeed.

  • The National Resource Directory highlights programs for service members and Veterans across the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, other U.S. Government agencies, and associated organizations.

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