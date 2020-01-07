Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Pittsburgh health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Marilyn Tarver-Rice
Patient Advocate
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-360-3614
Michael Marcus
Patient Advocate
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-360-3614
Paula Bibza
Patient Advocate
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-360-3614
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights