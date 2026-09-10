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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Patient advocates

Patient advocates are trained to help you resolve issues with your care that you have been unable to resolve by talking with your care team. You can also contact them to recognize VAPHS employees who provide exceptional care.

Connect with a patient advocate

Dominique Chatman-smith

Dominique Chatman-Smith

Veteran Experience Coordinator, Patient Representative Supervisor

VA Pittsburgh health care

Mike Marcus

Michael Marcus

Lead Patient Representative

VA Pittsburgh health care

Woman in white shirt with US logo, smiling in front of American flag.

Jamie Ziegler

Senior Patient Representative

VA Pittsburgh health care

Woman in blue shirt and white cardigan smiling with American flag behind her.

Erinn Black

Patient Representative

VA Pittsburgh health care

Woman with short hair, wearing a maroon shirt and black blazer, smiles in front of American flag.

Heather Foley

Patient Representative

VA Pittsburgh health care

Woman in black turtleneck and glasses stands in front of American flag.

Fantisia Mitchell

Patient Representative

VA Pittsburgh health care

Blonde woman in black top and jacket smiling with American flag behind her.

Jennifer Quirk

Patient Representative

VA Pittsburgh health care

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Contact

Phone

412-360-3614

Address 

H.J. Heinz III, Building 51, 1st Floor, Room 1A134
University Drive, Building 1, 1st Floor, Rooms 1C114& 1C115

 

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

Last updated: 