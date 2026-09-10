Patient advocates
Patient advocates are trained to help you resolve issues with your care that you have been unable to resolve by talking with your care team. You can also contact them to recognize VAPHS employees who provide exceptional care.
Connect with a patient advocate
Dominique Chatman-Smith
Veteran Experience Coordinator, Patient Representative Supervisor
VA Pittsburgh health care
Michael Marcus
Lead Patient Representative
VA Pittsburgh health care
Jamie Ziegler
Senior Patient Representative
VA Pittsburgh health care
Erinn Black
Patient Representative
VA Pittsburgh health care
Heather Foley
Patient Representative
VA Pittsburgh health care
Fantisia Mitchell
Patient Representative
VA Pittsburgh health care
Jennifer Quirk
Patient Representative
VA Pittsburgh health care
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Contact
Phone
Address
H.J. Heinz III, Building 51, 1st Floor, Room 1A134
University Drive, Building 1, 1st Floor, Rooms 1C114& 1C115