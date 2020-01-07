 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Pittsburgh health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Marilyn Tarver Rice

Patient Advocate

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-360-3614

Michael C Marcus Headshot

Michael Marcus

Patient Advocate

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-360-3614

Paula Bibza Headshot

Paula Bibza

Patient Advocate

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-360-3614

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
