Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) case management program
VA Pittsburgh health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a case manager about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a case manager
Jason Minerich LCSW
Post-9/11 Military2VA case management program coordinator
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-822-2363
Taylor Smith LCSW
Post-9/11 Military2VA case manager
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-822-2361
Shawn LaValley LCSW
Post-9/11 Military2VA case manager
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-822-2295
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Centers in Pittsburgh, White Oak, and Wheeling, WV provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.