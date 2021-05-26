Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA Pittsburgh health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises. This local team is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Connect with a care coordinator
Frank Moore MSW, LCSW
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-360-6515
Adam Fischer MSW, LCSW
Suicide Prevention Case Manager
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-360-6515
Sarah Woodring MSW, LCSW
REACH VET Coordinator/Suicide Prevention Case Manager
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-360-6515
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Veterans in immediate crisis should call 1-800-273-8255
Whether you're a Veteran or you're concerned about someone who is, call the Veterans Crisis Line for free, private help and local resources.
Phone: 1-800-273-8255 (select 1)
Hours: 24/7