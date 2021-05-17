Women Veteran care
VA Pittsburgh health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Nicole McCune MSN, RN
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-360-6289
Email: nicole.mccune@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services