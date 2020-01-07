 Skip to Content
Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Pittsburgh health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

Mary Frances Pilarski

Coordinator for homeless Veterans health care

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-822-1272

Email: Mary.Pilarski@va.gov

Keather Likins

Outreach social worker

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-822-1409

Email: Keather.Likins@va.gov

Linda Crawford

HUD-VASH social worker

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-822-1271

Email: linda.crawford2@va.gov

Joseph Savino

Transitional housing liaison

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-822-1295

Email: Joseph.Savino2@va.gov

Mary Henderson

Veterans benefits counselor

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-822-1275

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Pittsburgh homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care
VA Pittsburgh Homes and Hope brochure (PDF)
