Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Pittsburgh health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Mary Frances Pilarski
Coordinator for homeless Veterans health care
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-822-1272
Email: Mary.Pilarski@va.gov
Keather Likins
Outreach social worker
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-822-1409
Email: Keather.Likins@va.gov
Linda Crawford
HUD-VASH social worker
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-822-1271
Email: linda.crawford2@va.gov
Joseph Savino
Transitional housing liaison
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-822-1295
Email: Joseph.Savino2@va.gov
Mary Henderson
Veterans benefits counselor
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-822-1275
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Pittsburgh homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care