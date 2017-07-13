 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System has seven facilities. Our two medical centers are located at University Drive in Oakland and at H. John Heinz III in O’Hara Township. Our other five locations are community-based outpatient clinics.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Main locations

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003
Main phone: 866-482-7488
Mental health clinic: 412-360-6600
The entrance to the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center--University Drive

H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1005
Main phone: 412-360-6000
Mental health clinic: 412-360-6600
Heinz campus of the VA hospital system in Pittsburgh

Health clinic locations

Beaver County VA Clinic

300 Brighton Avenue, Suite 110
Rochester, PA 15074-2135
Main phone: 724-709-6005
Mental health clinic: 412-360-6600
Exterior view of Beaver County Outpatient Clinic

Belmont County VA Clinic

67800 Mall Ring Road, Ohio Valley Mall, Suite 215
St. Clairsville, OH 43950-1703
Main phone: 740-695-9321
Mental health clinic: 412-360-6600
Exterior of Belmont County CBOC

Fayette County VA Clinic

627 Pittsburgh Road, Suite 2
Uniontown, PA 15401-2200
Main phone: 724-439-4990
Mental health clinic: 412-360-6600
Exterior of Fayette County VA Outpatient Clinic

Washington County VA Clinic

95 West Beau Street, Crossroads Center, Suite 200
Washington, PA 15301-6800
Main phone: 724-250-7790
Mental health clinic: 412-360-6600
Washington County VA Clinic

Westmoreland County VA Clinic

5274 Route 30, Suite 10
Greensburg, PA 15601-7833
Main phone: 724-216-0317
Mental health clinic: 412-360-6600
Exterior of Westmoreland County CBOC

Other nearby VA locations