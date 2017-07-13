Locations
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System has seven facilities. Our two medical centers are located at University Drive in Oakland and at H. John Heinz III in O’Hara Township. Our other five locations are community-based outpatient clinics.
Main locations
Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003
Main phone: 866-482-7488
H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1005
Main phone: 412-360-6000
Health clinic locations
Beaver County VA Clinic
300 Brighton Avenue, Suite 110
Rochester, PA 15074-2135
Main phone: 724-709-6005
Belmont County VA Clinic
67800 Mall Ring Road, Ohio Valley Mall, Suite 215
St. Clairsville, OH 43950-1703
Main phone: 740-695-9321
Fayette County VA Clinic
627 Pittsburgh Road, Suite 2
Uniontown, PA 15401-2200
Main phone: 724-439-4990
Washington County VA Clinic
95 West Beau Street, Crossroads Center, Suite 200
Washington, PA 15301-6800
Main phone: 724-250-7790
Westmoreland County VA Clinic
5274 Route 30, Suite 10
Greensburg, PA 15601-7833
Main phone: 724-216-0317