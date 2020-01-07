 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Beaver County VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including physical exams, laboratory services, radiology, dietary services, and podiatry (foot care). Get address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Beaver County VA Clinic.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

On this page

Location and contact information

Address

300 Brighton Avenue, Suite 110
Rochester, PA 15074-2135

Phone numbers

Main phone: 724-709-6005
Mental health clinic: 412-360-6600

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Exterior view of Beaver County Outpatient Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA Pittsburgh health care

Get help from a patient advocate Medical records office Phone directory Compare our performance with non-VA health facilities
Billing and insurance Become a volunteer Annual reports and newsletters

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Veteran satisfaction with appointment wait times at this location

Get updates from VA Pittsburgh health care

Last updated: