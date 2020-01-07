 Skip to Content
Belmont County VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including physical exams, lab work, x-rays, nutrition counseling, and podiatry (foot care). Get address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Belmont County VA Clinic.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

67800 Mall Ring Road, Ohio Valley Mall, Suite 215
St. Clairsville, OH 43950-1703

Phone numbers

Main phone: 740-695-9321
Mental health clinic: 412-360-6600

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Exterior of Belmont County CBOC

Prepare for your visit

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

