Fayette County VA Clinic

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transportation services

Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation offers regular transit service in the area.

Regular bus service

Shared Ride service, for people with limited mobility

Non-emergency ambulance services for Fayette County

Additional travel options

See our printable transportation guide for an extensive list of transportation options from across the region, including VA shuttles, taxi companies, and local transit services in many counties. It also includes information on shuttle services to University Drive from other VA facilities in the region, where you can transfer to a Heinz shuttle.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits