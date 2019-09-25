 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Ambulatory Care Center floor plans

Use this to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print that so you have the highest quality image.

Download floor plan (PDF)
Ambulatory Care Floor Plan - First Floor
Ambulatory Care Floor Plan - Second Floor
Last updated: