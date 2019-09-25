 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

H.J. Heinz III campus map

Use this to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print that so you have the highest quality image.

Download campus map (JPG)
H.J. Heinz Facility Map

Map key

Building 50 - Community Living Center

Amputee Clinic
Compensation & Pension
Dementia Unit
EMG Clinic
Neurobehavioral Program
Patient Care Units
Polytrauma/TBI Clinic
Rehab Medicine/Physiatry Clinic

Building 51 - Community Living Center

Agent Cashier
Chapel/Chaplain Services
Library
Patient Care Units
Patriot Café
Patriot Retail Store
Radiology
Recreation Hall
Voluntary Service

Building 69 - Veterans Recovery Center

Health Care for Homeless Veterans
Psychiatric Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program
Vocational Services
Residential Villas (Buildings 63-68)

Building 70 - Administration

Human Resources Management

Building 71 - Ambulatory Care Center

1st Floor

Adult Day Health Care
Agent Cashier
Audiology/Speech Therapy
Coffee Shop
Dental
Heroes Hall
Orthotics
Patient Registration
Pharmacy
PIRATE Program
Rehabilitation
Release of Information
Learning eXchange

2nd Floor

Ambulatory Care
Acupuncture Services
Behavioral Health Services
Clinical Pharmacy Services
Eye Clinic
OEF/OIF/OND Services
Lab Services
Podiatry Clinic
Primary Care Services
Spinal Cord Injury Clinic

Last updated: