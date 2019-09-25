H.J. Heinz III campus map
Use this to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print that so you have the highest quality image.
Map key
Building 50 - Community Living Center
Amputee Clinic
Compensation & Pension
Dementia Unit
EMG Clinic
Neurobehavioral Program
Patient Care Units
Polytrauma/TBI Clinic
Rehab Medicine/Physiatry Clinic
Building 51 - Community Living Center
Agent Cashier
Chapel/Chaplain Services
Library
Patient Care Units
Patriot Café
Patriot Retail Store
Radiology
Recreation Hall
Voluntary Service
Building 69 - Veterans Recovery Center
Health Care for Homeless Veterans
Psychiatric Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program
Vocational Services
Residential Villas (Buildings 63-68)
Building 70 - Administration
Human Resources Management
Building 71 - Ambulatory Care Center
1st Floor
Adult Day Health Care
Agent Cashier
Audiology/Speech Therapy
Coffee Shop
Dental
Heroes Hall
Orthotics
Patient Registration
Pharmacy
PIRATE Program
Rehabilitation
Release of Information
Learning eXchange
2nd Floor
Ambulatory Care
Acupuncture Services
Behavioral Health Services
Clinical Pharmacy Services
Eye Clinic
OEF/OIF/OND Services
Lab Services
Podiatry Clinic
Primary Care Services
Spinal Cord Injury Clinic