Westmoreland County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including physical exams, lab work, x-rays, nutrition counseling, and podiatry (foot care). Get address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Westmoreland County VA Clinic.
On this page
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
In the spotlight at VA Pittsburgh health care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.