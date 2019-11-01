News releases

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System to open second Fisher House September 27, 2019 VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) is pleased to announce it has been selected to receive a second Fisher House to provide temporary accommodations at no charge for the families and caregivers of veterans receiving VA care.

LGBTQ Healthcare Equity Leader August 20, 2019 For the seventh year in a row, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System was named an “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). The designation came in the 12th edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), released Friday.

Women Veterans resource fair spotlights VA and community care August 12, 2019 Veterans Affairs (VA) Pittsburgh Healthcare System is connecting women Veterans with VA and non-VA services during a resource fair on Friday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Inflammation and Sepsis Survivors August 07, 2019 Persistent Inflammation After Hospital Discharge Linked to Higher Mortality and Readmission in Sepsis Survivors

Washington County VA Outpatient Clinic to move to larger space March 12, 2019 The Washington County VA Outpatient Clinic will move to its new, larger space in Crossroads Center, 95 West Beau St, Suite 200, Washington, PA on April 1.

Belmont County Veterans getting larger, more modern VA Outpatient Clinic February 01, 2019 The Belmont County VA Outpatient Clinic will move to its new, larger space in in the Ohio Valley Mall, 67800 Mall Ring Road, Suite 215, St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950 on March 25.

Fayette County Veterans Getting Larger, More Modern VA Outpatient Clinic November 26, 2018 The Fayette County VA Outpatient Clinic will move to its new, larger space in the Fayette Plaza at 627 Pittsburgh Road, Suite 2, Uniontown, PA, on Dec. 3.

VA Pittsburgh Announces Outstanding Physicians for 2018 May 14, 2018 VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System recognized an oncologist and an internist as Outstanding Physicians of the Year for 2018. Oncologist Dr. Sandra Blakowski and internist Dr. Jo-Anne Suffoletto have more than 40 years’ combined service caring for Veterans in western Pennsylvania.

VA Pittsburgh study on dual use of health systems nets best research paper January 28, 2018 VA’s Health Services Research and Development arm named VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System researcher Joshua Thorpe’s study “Dual Health Care System Use and High-Risk Prescribing in Patients with Dementia” as one of two of the best research papers of 2017.