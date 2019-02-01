Belmont County Veterans getting larger, more modern VA Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

February 1, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA — The Belmont County VA Outpatient Clinic will move to its new, larger space in in the Ohio Valley Mall, 67800 Mall Ring Road, Suite 215, St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950 on March 25.

The new location is approximately two miles away from the current clinic in Plaza West and has nearly twice the space at 16,000 square feet. The larger space will accommodate the increasing number of Belmont County area Veterans who use VA care and allow for the addition of new health care services at the facility, including limited audiology services and more telehealth spaces.

The Belmont clinic was established approximately 20 years ago. VA data shows that more than 5,100 individual Veterans have used the clinic in the past year.

The new clinic will host a grand opening and open house on April 12. A Veterans Town Hall will be scheduled in Belmont County in spring/summer 2019, location to be determined. Media will be notified of both.

The Belmont County VA Outpatient Clinic is part of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS). VAPHS is comprised of the University Drive and H.J. Heinz III medical centers in Pittsburgh and four additional outpatient clinics located in Beaver, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania.

Veterans can check on their eligibility and enrollment status by calling 412-822-2040 and visit pittsburgh.va.gov and facebook.com/vaphs to learn more about VA care.

Media may contact Sheila Tunney, Public Affairs Specialist, at 412-360-1479 or sheila.tunney@va.gov or Kathleen Pomorski, Public Affairs Chief, at 412-822-3578 or Kathleen.pomorski@va.gov for more information.