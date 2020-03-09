Help Limit the Spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses

PRESS RELEASE

March 9, 2020

Pittsburgh, PA — In an effort to reduce the impact of COVID-19 and other illnesses, VA is asking patients, staff and visitors to help slow the spread of infection. Effective immediately, visitation to the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Community Living Center (CLC) are limited.

All visitors, employees, etc. will need to enter through building 71, the Ambulatory Care Center. They will be screened for fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Visitors who screen positive will not be granted access to the CLC.

The following groups of people should NOT visit patients:

Persons with a fever or cough

Persons who are feeling sick

Children and adolescents under the age of 16

Visitors are limited to immediate family members or designated caregivers.

All visitors are reminded to wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after visitation.

Exceptions may be made for visitors of patients who are in critical condition or in end-of-life situations on a case-by-case basis. Additional policies restricting visitors may be put in place.