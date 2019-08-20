LGBTQ Healthcare Equity Leader

PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA — For the seventh year in a row, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System was named an “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). The designation came in the 12th edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), released Friday.

For the seventh year in a row, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System was named an “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). The designation came in the 12th edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), released Friday.

VA Pittsburgh is one of only four facilities in the Pittsburgh region to earn the “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation, and the only system that serves Veterans exclusively.

“We believe every Veteran should feel confident in the care they get from our providers and that they feel comfortable in our facilities – no matter what,” said Healthcare System Director Donald Koenig. “We have two very dedicated LGBT Veteran Care Coordinators who not only ensure the best care and outreach for LGBT+ Veterans in our region, but the best medical and communication training for our staff.”

Veterans Health Administration systems, like VA Pittsburgh, are well represented in the index. Ninety-eight VA facilities nationally earned leader or top performer designation, out of a total of 680 facilities that actively participated and another 1,000 evaluated by HRC.