News releases

VA Celebrates Veterans Day Every Day in November October 31, 2017 In recognition of Veterans Day 2017, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) will host or participate in events to honor veterans through November, starting with a ceremonial flag raising on Nov. 1 and culminating with a resource fair later in the month.

Partnership for Public Service Honors VAPHS/Pitt Researcher with ‘Oscar’ of Government Service September 22, 2017 The Partnership for Public Service will honor Rory Cooper, Ph.D., research scientist at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and professor at the University of Pittsburgh, with a Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal (Sammie) on Sept. 27.

VA Pittsburgh Receives National Award for Achievements in Sustainability May 18, 2017 In recognition of its successful programs to reduce its environmental impact, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System was named an honoree in Practice Greenhealth's 2017 Partner for Change and Emerald awards.

Lower medication copays now in effect for Veterans February 28, 2017 Veterans using VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System’s outpatient pharmacy who have copays for their medication will most likely see a reduction in monthly and annual costs.

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System issues water restrictions at University Drive location January 28, 2017 VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System operates a comprehensive legionella prevention, detection and remediation program. Over the last month, during routine water testing we observed an unusual increase in water samples returning positive for legionella bacteria.

