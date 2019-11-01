News releases
VA Celebrates Veterans Day Every Day in NovemberOctober 31, 2017
In recognition of Veterans Day 2017, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) will host or participate in events to honor veterans through November, starting with a ceremonial flag raising on Nov. 1 and culminating with a resource fair later in the month.
Partnership for Public Service Honors VAPHS/Pitt Researcher with ‘Oscar’ of Government ServiceSeptember 22, 2017
The Partnership for Public Service will honor Rory Cooper, Ph.D., research scientist at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and professor at the University of Pittsburgh, with a Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal (Sammie) on Sept. 27.
VA Pittsburgh Receives National Award for Achievements in SustainabilityMay 18, 2017
In recognition of its successful programs to reduce its environmental impact, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System was named an honoree in Practice Greenhealth's 2017 Partner for Change and Emerald awards.
Lower medication copays now in effect for VeteransFebruary 28, 2017
Veterans using VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System’s outpatient pharmacy who have copays for their medication will most likely see a reduction in monthly and annual costs.
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System issues water restrictions at University Drive locationJanuary 28, 2017
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System operates a comprehensive legionella prevention, detection and remediation program. Over the last month, during routine water testing we observed an unusual increase in water samples returning positive for legionella bacteria.
