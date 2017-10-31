VA Celebrates Veterans Day Every Day in November

PRESS RELEASE

October 31, 2017

Pittsburgh, PA — In recognition of Veterans Day 2017, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) will host or participate in events to honor veterans through November, starting with a ceremonial flag raising on Nov. 1 and culminating with a resource fair later in the month.

VA facilities across the nation are hosting similar recognitions in the coming days as part of the first ever Veterans Month. Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed every year on November 11.

“It is our great privilege to care for our nation’s veterans. Recognizing veterans and remembering their stories and sacrifices is what Veterans Month is about,” said VAPHS Director Karin McGraw. “And I have a special request for every citizen this month. Please encourage veterans you know or love to check on their eligibility for VA health care and services. They earned and deserve it.”

Veterans Month celebrations are detailed below. Veterans and the public can call 412-822-3537 with questions about the events, or 412-822-2040 to speak with a health care eligibility and enrollment professional. Event updates and eligibility and enrollment information is available pittsburgh.va.gov. VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is a tertiary integrated health care system, offering critical, acute, emergent, specialty, routine and preventive health care services and fulfilling referrals for specialty services. There are seven sites of care.





Flag Raising Ceremony

Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. | H.J. Heinz campus (O’Hara Township)

A formal flag raising ceremony will call all to reflect on the meaning of the flag. Honored guests include veterans who reside at the H.J. Heinz III campus. Following, American Legion representatives will tour the facility, and visit with patients who are not able to join the ceremony.

Veterans Benefits Administration Open House

Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Moorhead Federal Building (Pittsburgh)

Learn more about health care eligibility and enrollment, receive answers to questions about claims, meet with Veterans Service Officers, and learn about employment assistance and educational programs.

Celebration of Resilience and Service of Remembrance

Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m. | University Drive campus (Oakland )

The second annual Celebration of Resilience and Service of Remembrance honors Veterans who are LGBT and allies. The Human Rights Campaign’s Healthcare Equality Index recognizes VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System as a leader in equitable care.

Celebrate Service and Sacrifice with VCS

Nov. 8 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. | University Drive (Oakland) and H.J. Heinz (O'Hara township) campuses

Stop by the VCS Food Court where Veterans of the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard will be recognized; cake and coffee will be served. All are welcome to attend the event at either campus.

Military Memorabilia Exhibition

Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon | University Drive campus (Oakland)

All are invited to participate in this moving event. Veterans of all eras will display their personal military memorabilia (photos, pins, uniforms, etc.) and share their stories. Some photos will be displayed on an art wall by era or branch of service. Veterans who are interested in participating must make arrangements and receive details and instructions by contacting Heather Steele at 412-822-3537 or heather.steele@va.gov.

National Cemetery Administration Veterans Day Program

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. | National Cemetery of the Alleghenies (Bridgeville)

The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will host its annual Veterans Day program, honoring especially Veterans who are at eternal rest. All are invited.