VA Pittsburgh announces stakeholder listening sessions as part of ongoing effort to guide the future of VA health care

March 3, 2021

Pittsburgh , PA — VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System announced today it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders on March 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to hear from Veterans and the communities VA serves.

This is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions across the country from March through June to hear from Veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for Veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.

“We want to hear from Veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care,” said VA Pittsburgh Director Donald Koenig. “VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with Veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of Veterans today and for generations to come.”

These listening sessions represent an exciting opportunity for Veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, Veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure. The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission in January 2022. The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its recommendations to the president and Congress for review and approval in 2023.

To register for the VA Pittsburgh (VISN 4 West) listening session, please visit the VA Webex conference portal.

About VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is one of the largest and most progressive VA health care systems in the nation. More than 3,400 employees serve approximately 80,000 Veterans every year, providing a range of services from transplant medicine to primary care. It is also a center of research and learning, with more than $16 million in research projects and a robust training program for residents and students. The system is a leader in virtual care delivery through telemedicine. Medical centers are in Oakland and O’Hara Township. Outpatient clinics are in Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania and Belmont County in Ohio. Veterans can check on their eligibility and enrollment by calling 412-822-2040. Visit pittsburgh.va.gov and facebook.com/vaphs.