VA Pittsburgh Receives National Award for Achievements in Sustainability

PRESS RELEASE

May 18, 2017

Pittsburgh, PA — In recognition of its successful programs to reduce its environmental impact, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System was named an honoree in Practice Greenhealth's 2017 Partner for Change and Emerald awards.

Greenhealth is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to promoting and recognizing environmental stewardship and sustainability in health care.

The University Drive campus earned the Partner for Change Award for recycling at least 15 percent of total waste, reducing regulated medical waste, staying on track to eliminate mercury, and developing successful sustainability programs in many areas. The Oakland facility was also named an honoree in Greenhealth's Greening the OR Recognition Award program.

The H.J. Heinz campus in O'Hara Township earned the Emerald Award by demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainability and leadership in the local community and the health care sector.

"As health care providers, sustainability is at the core of our healing mission and central to protecting the health of our patients, staff and community," said Medical Center Director Karin McGraw. "We take pride in our sustainability programs and the positive impacts they have on the environment and the Veterans and communities we serve."

Recognized facilities demonstrate a commitment for continuously improving and expanding on programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste, source products sustainably and more.