Women Veterans resource fair spotlights VA and community care

PRESS RELEASE

August 12, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA — Veterans Affairs (VA) Pittsburgh Healthcare System is connecting women Veterans with VA and non-VA services during a resource fair on Friday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

VA and community service representatives will be on hand to speak with Veterans, family members and stakeholders about benefits, health care, social services, recreation and other support designed especially for women. A full list of organizations that are scheduled to attend follows.

VA serves more than 750,000 women Veterans nationally. Women are the fastest growing demographic, accounting for more than 30% of the increase in Veterans from 2014 to 2018. The number of women Veterans using VA health services has tripled since 2000, growing from about 160,000 to 500,000 today.

VA Pittsburgh’s Women Veterans Health Care Program offers a full continuum of comprehensive medical services to eligible Veterans, including health promotion and disease prevention; primary care; women’s gender-specific care, e.g., hormone replacement therapy, breast care, gynecological and maternity care; medical and surgical specialty care; telehealth care; substance use disorder treatment; behavioral health; domiciliary; rehabilitative; long-term care; and more.

Event details:

Where: VA Pittsburgh’s University Drive Campus, Bldg. 1 lobby and Bldg. 29 Learning Exchange

When: Aug. 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.