 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Intensive Rehab Program

VA Pittsburgh's Intensive Rehabilitation Program (IRP) is an aggressive and comprehensive multidisciplinary rehabilitation program. The goal is to help restore each patient's physical abilities and return home in the shortest amount of time possible.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

About IRP

IRP is available to Veterans after acute injury or surgery. The program typically lasts two to three weeks per patient. At the Heinz campus, a team of physical, occupational, and speech therapists work side-by-side and with each Veteran for three hours every weekday and one hour on the weekend. The goal is to restore each patient's physical abilities and return home in the shortest amount of time possible.

Location and contact information

Community Living Center
Building 50
Map of the Heinz campus
Phone: 412-822-2115

What makes our program different

  • MyHome, one of the industry's most comprehensive rehabilitation suites
  • Close collaboration with VA specialists and surgeons
  • Family-friendly, professional service from a dedicated and compassionate rehabilitation care team
  • Evening therapy hours
  • Home visits to identify services and equipment needs prior to discharge
  • The opportunity to heal alongside other Veterans who understand your health challenges

Discharge outcomes

Stroke/acquired brain injury program
Measure Outcome for FY 2018
Measure Total admitted Outcome for FY 2018 20
Measure Average length of stay (days) Outcome for FY 2018 17.5
Measure Discharge to pre-admission location Outcome for FY 2018 17
Measure Discharge to sub-intensive rehab Outcome for FY 2018 2
Measure Discharge to acute care/other Outcome for FY 2018 1
Measure Average Functional Independence Measure (see note 1) Outcome for FY 2018 28
Measure Admission Resource Utilization Group (see note 2) Outcome for FY 2018 Ultra High
Neurological program
Measure Outcome for FY 2018
Measure Total admitted Outcome for FY 2018 7
Measure Average length of stay (days) Outcome for FY 2018 29
Measure Discharge to pre-admission location Outcome for FY 2018 6
Measure Discharge to sub-intensive rehab Outcome for FY 2018 1
Measure Discharge to acute care/other Outcome for FY 2018 0
Measure Average Functional Independence Measure (see note 1) Outcome for FY 2018 19
Measure Admission Resource Utilization Group (see note 2) Outcome for FY 2018 Ultra High
Medically complex
Measure Outcome for FY 2018
Measure Total admitted Outcome for FY 2018 11
Measure Average length of stay (days) Outcome for FY 2018 16
Measure Discharge to pre-admission location Outcome for FY 2018 7
Measure Discharge to sub-intensive rehab Outcome for FY 2018 4
Measure Discharge to acute care/other Outcome for FY 2018 0
Measure Average Functional Independence Measure (see note 1) Outcome for FY 2018 22
Measure Admission Resource Utilization Group (see note 2) Outcome for FY 2018 Ultra High
Amputee program
Measure Outcomes for FY 2018
Measure Total admitted Outcomes for FY 2018 6
Measure Average length of stay (days) Outcomes for FY 2018 14
Measure Discharge to pre-admission location Outcomes for FY 2018 6
Measure Discharge to sub-intensive rehab Outcomes for FY 2018 0
Measure Discharge to acute care/other Outcomes for FY 2018 0
Measure Average Functional Independence Measure (see note 1) Outcomes for FY 2018 23
Measure Admission Resource Utilization Group (see note 2) Outcomes for FY 2018 Ultra High
Total admissions for all programs
Measure Outcomes - 2014 to present
Measure Total admitted Outcomes - 2014 to present 204
Measure Stroke Outcomes - 2014 to present 110
Measure Neuro Outcomes - 2014 to present 27
Measure Medical Outcomes - 2014 to present 27
Measure Amputees Outcomes - 2014 to present 32
Measure Ortho Outcomes - 2014 to present 8
Measure Admissions to IRP per year (average) Outcomes - 2014 to present 34

Note 1. Functional Independence Measure (FIM): Provides a uniform system of measurement for disability based on the International Classification of Impairment, Disabilities and Handicaps; measures the level of a patient's disability and indicates how much assistance is required for the individual to carry out activities of daily living. Minimally Clinically Important Difference (MCID) is change in FIM score of 22.

Note 2. Resource Utilization Group (RUG): categories of Very High or Ultra High have been associated with clinically meaningful changes in health outcomes.

Referral Process

Getting cutting-edge care is now as easy as 1-2-3. The referral system for our program is a simple three part process.

  • You must have a referral from your VA or private sector physician.
  • As part of this process, your referring medical team must evaluate your health care needs in the areas we serve, which include physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech language pathology.
  • Your referring physician must also verify that you can commit to the demands of our program, which involve three hours of daily therapy across at least two rehabilitation disciplines.

Contact the HJ Heinz Community Living Center’s Admission Coordinator for all Intensive Rehabilitation Program referrals and communications.

Phone: 412-822-1845

Last updated: