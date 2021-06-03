Intensive Rehab Program
VA Pittsburgh's Intensive Rehabilitation Program (IRP) is an aggressive and comprehensive multidisciplinary rehabilitation program. The goal is to help restore each patient's physical abilities and return home in the shortest amount of time possible.
About IRP
IRP is available to Veterans after acute injury or surgery. The program typically lasts two to three weeks per patient. At the Heinz campus, a team of physical, occupational, and speech therapists work side-by-side and with each Veteran for three hours every weekday and one hour on the weekend. The goal is to restore each patient's physical abilities and return home in the shortest amount of time possible.
Location and contact information
Community Living Center
Building 50
Map of the Heinz campus
Phone: 412-822-2115
What makes our program different
- MyHome, one of the industry's most comprehensive rehabilitation suites
- Close collaboration with VA specialists and surgeons
- Family-friendly, professional service from a dedicated and compassionate rehabilitation care team
- Evening therapy hours
- Home visits to identify services and equipment needs prior to discharge
- The opportunity to heal alongside other Veterans who understand your health challenges
Discharge outcomes
|Measure
|Outcome for FY 2018
|Measure
|Total admitted
|Outcome for FY 2018
|20
|Measure
|Average length of stay (days)
|Outcome for FY 2018
|17.5
|Measure
|Discharge to pre-admission location
|Outcome for FY 2018
|17
|Measure
|Discharge to sub-intensive rehab
|Outcome for FY 2018
|2
|Measure
|Discharge to acute care/other
|Outcome for FY 2018
|1
|Measure
|Average Functional Independence Measure (see note 1)
|Outcome for FY 2018
|28
|Measure
|Admission Resource Utilization Group (see note 2)
|Outcome for FY 2018
|Ultra High
|Measure
|Outcome for FY 2018
|Measure
|Total admitted
|Outcome for FY 2018
|7
|Measure
|Average length of stay (days)
|Outcome for FY 2018
|29
|Measure
|Discharge to pre-admission location
|Outcome for FY 2018
|6
|Measure
|Discharge to sub-intensive rehab
|Outcome for FY 2018
|1
|Measure
|Discharge to acute care/other
|Outcome for FY 2018
|0
|Measure
|Average Functional Independence Measure (see note 1)
|Outcome for FY 2018
|19
|Measure
|Admission Resource Utilization Group (see note 2)
|Outcome for FY 2018
|Ultra High
|Measure
|Outcome for FY 2018
|Measure
|Total admitted
|Outcome for FY 2018
|11
|Measure
|Average length of stay (days)
|Outcome for FY 2018
|16
|Measure
|Discharge to pre-admission location
|Outcome for FY 2018
|7
|Measure
|Discharge to sub-intensive rehab
|Outcome for FY 2018
|4
|Measure
|Discharge to acute care/other
|Outcome for FY 2018
|0
|Measure
|Average Functional Independence Measure (see note 1)
|Outcome for FY 2018
|22
|Measure
|Admission Resource Utilization Group (see note 2)
|Outcome for FY 2018
|Ultra High
|Measure
|Outcomes for FY 2018
|Measure
|Total admitted
|Outcomes for FY 2018
|6
|Measure
|Average length of stay (days)
|Outcomes for FY 2018
|14
|Measure
|Discharge to pre-admission location
|Outcomes for FY 2018
|6
|Measure
|Discharge to sub-intensive rehab
|Outcomes for FY 2018
|0
|Measure
|Discharge to acute care/other
|Outcomes for FY 2018
|0
|Measure
|Average Functional Independence Measure (see note 1)
|Outcomes for FY 2018
|23
|Measure
|Admission Resource Utilization Group (see note 2)
|Outcomes for FY 2018
|Ultra High
|Measure
|Outcomes - 2014 to present
|Measure
|Total admitted
|Outcomes - 2014 to present
|204
|Measure
|Stroke
|Outcomes - 2014 to present
|110
|Measure
|Neuro
|Outcomes - 2014 to present
|27
|Measure
|Medical
|Outcomes - 2014 to present
|27
|Measure
|Amputees
|Outcomes - 2014 to present
|32
|Measure
|Ortho
|Outcomes - 2014 to present
|8
|Measure
|Admissions to IRP per year (average)
|Outcomes - 2014 to present
|34
Note 1. Functional Independence Measure (FIM): Provides a uniform system of measurement for disability based on the International Classification of Impairment, Disabilities and Handicaps; measures the level of a patient's disability and indicates how much assistance is required for the individual to carry out activities of daily living. Minimally Clinically Important Difference (MCID) is change in FIM score of 22.
Note 2. Resource Utilization Group (RUG): categories of Very High or Ultra High have been associated with clinically meaningful changes in health outcomes.
Referral Process
Getting cutting-edge care is now as easy as 1-2-3. The referral system for our program is a simple three part process.
- You must have a referral from your VA or private sector physician.
- As part of this process, your referring medical team must evaluate your health care needs in the areas we serve, which include physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech language pathology.
- Your referring physician must also verify that you can commit to the demands of our program, which involve three hours of daily therapy across at least two rehabilitation disciplines.
Contact the HJ Heinz Community Living Center’s Admission Coordinator for all Intensive Rehabilitation Program referrals and communications.
Phone: 412-822-1845