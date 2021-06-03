What we do

The VA Pittsburgh Intermediate Low Vision Clinic tries to maximize the use of current vision and compensatory strategies to assist Veterans with maintaining and/or improving their level of independence and continue leading meaningful lives within their families and communities. The levels of vision and subsequent needs of each Veteran are very different. Therefore, the examination and rehabilitation plan will be tailored to meet each Veteran's specific goals.

Evaluation

Your evaluation within our clinic may include, but is not limited to, one or more of the following:

Discussion about what is important to you and how you manage everyday tasks

Assessment of current vision and an updated glasses prescription, if indicated

Gross assessment of any cognitive and/or physical limitations as well as addressing any emotions around adjusting to vision changes

Assessment of various optical devices (such as hand-held and stand magnifiers, or hand-held and spectacle-mounted telescopes)

Evaluation of specialty lighting to illuminate and control contrast for near and intermediate tasks

Evaluation using absorptive lenses to control glare and light sensitivity as well as to enhance vision

Evaluation of non-optical options, when vision loss is severe, for achieving independence with daily skills

Low vision rehabilitation examination/training

Low vision rehabilitation utilizes the plan of care from the clinical examination and further evaluates functional vision. It incorporates training with any prescribed glasses, optical aids, lighting, ergonomic adaptations, and viewing techniques to maximize remaining vision and help you achieve your goals. Low vision rehabilitation gives Veterans a better understanding of how vision is affected by eye condition.

It is our hope that through these low vision examinations, a Veteran can more easily and effectively meet self-identified goals. If vision loss is too severe (or cognitive/physical limitations are too great) to use these low vision services, we will recommend support through other VA and community based resources. We may also recommend training through Blind Rehabilitation Services.

A continuum of care

The program provides a comprehensive, seamless continuum of rehabilitative care in an outpatient setting. If needed, inpatient blind rehab training may be recommended at another nearby VA facility. We will handle that referral for you. We collaborate within our team as well as with other disciplines. You may be referred to meet with our Vision Impairment Service Team, Community Blind Rehab Outpatient Specialist, social worker, or physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics.

Work for blind Veterans

The Vision Impairment Service Team (VIST) Coordinator is a case manager who has major responsibility for the coordination of all services for low vision and legally blinded Veterans and their families. The VIST helps arrange appropriate treatment, such as referrals to inpatient VA Blind Rehabilitation Centers (BRC) and/or other services to increase a blind Veteran's independence. Other duties include identifying a need for professional counseling, resolving problems, arranging annual health care reviews and conducting education and outreach programs related to blindness.

For more information on eligibility and benefits for blind Veterans, please contact our VIST Coordinator.

Phone: 412-822-2176

Our patients

Patient goals

Veterans' individual goals will depend on what they think is most important. This may include reading and writing, viewing distance for signs or TV, or activities of daily living (ADLs) such as telling time or dialing phone numbers.

Eligibility

You must:

Be eligible for admission to a Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Facility.

Have an untreatable eye condition (macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, TBI, for example) that affects vision and impacts a Veteran's ability to participate in meaningful activities.

Have had a full, dilated eye exam (either at the VA or in the private sector) within one calendar year of coming to our clinic to rule out changes within the eye that could be medically addressed.

You may or may not:

Have a diagnosis of 'legal blindness'.

Have a history of stroke with secondary visual field loss.

Have a history of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) or other conditions that result in visual disturbances such as glare.

Common conditions in the clinic

Macular degeneration

Diabetic retinopathy

Glaucoma

Brain injury

Corneal diseases

Optical nerve atrophy

Retinal dystrophies

Retinitis Pigmentosa

Uveitis

Stoke-related field loss

Our performance

Patient outcomes

According to uSPEQ survey statistics for blind rehabilitation programs, VA Pittsburgh ranks in the top 10% of more than 1,400 VA locations proving health care for Veterans and active duty personnel with visual impairments.

Intermediate Low Vision Clinic Outcomes for 2017

100% of Veterans reported they would recommend the clinic to a friend.

Accreditation

We are proud to recognize that our Pittsburgh's Intermediate Low Vision Clinic earned an initial 3-year CARF™ Accreditation in 2018.

Rehabilitation/Orthotics

Ambulatory Care Center

Building 71

Map of the Heinz campus

Phone: 412-822-2115

Make an appointment

If you or a Veteran you know is having difficulty functioning at home due to vision loss, call with questions or to schedule an appointment.

Phone: 412-822-2176