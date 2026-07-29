What our clients are saying

We gauge our success based on our clients’ progress and their satisfaction with the treatment they receive. Here’s what some of our former participants have said about the PIRATE program:

"I am sure that this program did make me better to use writing and reading. I will have it for forever and ever." — A former participant

"For us, PIRATE is much more than speech pathology. So far you and the others have performed a minor miracle in Dan's personal life. We hope to continue the gains." — Father of a former participant

"It was great. I'll recommend it to everyone. Thank you so much for sending me there." — A former participant

"Thanks for giving me my life back." — A former participant

Program outcomes

One of the ways we measure the success of the PIRATE program is using outcome tools. We collect two kinds of data. First, we ask participants to rate their own effectiveness in communicating using the Aphasia Communication Outcome Measure (ACOM; Hula et al., 2015).

Second, we collect a performance-based measure of participants’ communication ability using the Comprehensive Aphasia Test (CAT; Swinburn et al., 2004). This test asks participants to perform specific communication tasks, such as naming objects, pointing to pictures named by the examiner, or reading aloud.

We collect data on both types of outcome measures before they begin PIRATE (baseline measurement), at PIRATE Entry, PIRATE Exit, and again 3-4 weeks after PIRATE completion for PIRATE Follow-up (ACOM only at Follow-up).

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we began offering virtual PIRATE sessions. The outcomes from these sessions are not included in those reported in Figures 1 and 2. However, we are also collecting ACOM and CAT data on these virtual sessions, with preliminary results also showing improvements in participants who have completed the PIRATE program virtually.

Figure 1. Percentage of PIRATE patients demonstrating positive outcomes on each of three kinds of measures.