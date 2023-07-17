The liver transplant program at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) has been in continuous operation since its inception in 1989. The kidney program followed in 2002. At present time more than 1,000 liver transplants and over 680 kidney transplants have been performed, offering a success rate which meet or exceeds the national average.

In January 2004, VAPHS began the first independent, in-house VA transplant center in the country. This entailed VAPHS having its own United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) charter for liver and kidney transplants. VAPHS has a team of highly experienced and dedicated surgeons, physicians and staff to provide equitable, innovative, and high-quality care that is veteran-centric and often better than in the community.