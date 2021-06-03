Committee member information
Find information about participating in VAPHS Research Review Committees.
Research and development committees
Review checklists
Policies and procedures
Resources
VHA Office of Research & Development Website
Training
Members of research and development committees must have earned the Human Subjects Protection requirement through CITI; committee members only need to complete this course once every three years.
Please contact the Research Office for a list of additional courses that may satisfy this requirement.
Stephanie Partee
Phone: 412-360-2380
Email: Stephanie.Partee@va.gov
Institutional Review Board (IRB) resources
Review checklists, policies, and resources
Members of the IRB may access policies, standard operating procedures, and checklists in ProSPECT.
Training
Members of the IRB must have earned the Human Subjects Protection requirement through CITI; committee members only need to complete this course once every three years.
Contact us
Phone: 412-360-2396
Email: vapthlRB@va.gov
Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) resources
Policies and Procedures
Training
Members of the IBC must complete the Overview of NIH GuidelinesTMS (course #4251816). IBC members only need to complete this course once.
Contact us
Email: Elizabeth.Toth2@va.gov
Phone: 412-360-2382
Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) resources
Policies and Procedures
Resources
- Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals, NRC 2011
- Public Health Service (PHS) Policy on Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals
- Animal Welfare Act (as amended)
- The Health Research Extension Act of 1985 (Public Law 99-158)
- Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee Guidebook (OLAW/ARENA) (PDF)
Training
IACUC members must complete the Essentials for IACUC Members CITI course every two years.
Contact us
Email: Elizabeth.Toth2@va.gov
Phone: 412-360-2382
Research Scientific Evaluation Committee (RSEC) resources
Review checklists
Policies and Procedures
Contact us
