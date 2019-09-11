Research professionals

Learn more about doing research at VA Pittsburgh, including required forms and how to apply.

Doing research with us

New to research at VA Pittsburgh?

Apply as a new researcher

Apply for a research position at VA Pittsburgh, and learn how to submit your research project for review.

Complete requirements for employment, credentialing, and training

Find forms and other requirements for starting your new position at VA Pittsburgh.

Doing research at VA Pittsburgh

Find forms and general information

Explore a complete list of forms and resources for conducting research at VA Pittsburgh.

Learn about research safety and security

Find information about submitting your research for safety review, and our special requirements for using radiation or human and animal subjects.

Serving on a research review committee

Find information and forms for committee members

Find guidelines, required forms, and other information for members of research review committees.

Sharing your research

As a VAPHS Investigator, you're required to notify the VAPHS Research Office when you have publications accepted and when you schedule (or anticipate scheduling) presentations, interviews or media appearances, or other professional activities related to VA research. This helps VA ensure that all research activities are appropriately acknowledged and publicly disclosed.

Download the VA Pittsburgh Research Publicity Form

Submit completed publicity forms to VHAPTHResearchPublicity@va.gov as official notification of publications or professional activities related to your research.