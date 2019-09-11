Research professionals
Learn more about doing research at VA Pittsburgh, including required forms and how to apply.
Doing research with us
New to research at VA Pittsburgh?
Apply as a new researcher
Apply for a research position at VA Pittsburgh, and learn how to submit your research project for review.
Complete requirements for employment, credentialing, and training
Find forms and other requirements for starting your new position at VA Pittsburgh.
Doing research at VA Pittsburgh
Find forms and general information
Explore a complete list of forms and resources for conducting research at VA Pittsburgh.
Learn about research safety and security
Find information about submitting your research for safety review, and our special requirements for using radiation or human and animal subjects.
Serving on a research review committee
Find information and forms for committee members
Find guidelines, required forms, and other information for members of research review committees.
Sharing your research
As a VAPHS Investigator, you're required to notify the VAPHS Research Office when you have publications accepted and when you schedule (or anticipate scheduling) presentations, interviews or media appearances, or other professional activities related to VA research. This helps VA ensure that all research activities are appropriately acknowledged and publicly disclosed.
Download the VA Pittsburgh Research Publicity Form
Submit completed publicity forms to VHAPTHResearchPublicity@va.gov as official notification of publications or professional activities related to your research.
Learn more about our requirements for publishing research
Find out if our requirements apply to your kind of research, and our process for submitting notification through the publicity office.