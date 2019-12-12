Find information about submitting your research for safety review at VA Pittsburgh. We have special guidelines for research involving animals subjects, human subjects, and radiation.

Safety and security

VA Pittsburgh is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for research subjects (human and animal) and all research personnel.

To ensure a safe environment, all research involving biological, chemical, physical and/or radiation hazards must be reviewed by the Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC). In addition, research involving humans must be reviewed by the IRB, animal research must be reviewed by the IACUC, and research not involving humans or animals must be reviewed by RESC.

Submitting your research for review

New research submissions

To initiate your submission to the research office, please complete and submit Part I: Request to Conduct Research; if you're planning to work with human subjects, you'll need to complete the ProSPECT study application. The answers you provide on these forms will determine whether you need to submit materials to the IBC.

If you need to submit materials to the IBC, you must complete and submit the following documents, as applicable:

Part I - Request to conduct research

This document initiates a submission within the research office. Please complete all applicable parts. The way you fill out the form will help determine which other parts (II-V) you will need.