Find out how to prepare your research safety review submission to meet our requirements for working with animal subjects.

Accreditation

VAPHS is committed to conducting safe, ethical animal research. Our program is fully accredited by The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC). In accordance with The Public Health Service (PHS) Policy on Humane Care and Use of Animals, VA Pittsburgh has an OLAW-approved Animal Welfare Assurance.

Submitting your research for review

New research submissions

If you're interested in starting a new animal research project or completing a three-year protocol renewal, please complete all of the forms on the required forms list using Microsoft Word. Once you've completed the forms, email them to Beth Toth (Research Office for IACUC).

For more information about completing the required forms, please refer to the Instructions for Completing the ACORP.

Required forms for animal research

VHA Form 10-0398 Research Protocol Safety Survey (PDF) – This form is required for all VA-funded projects and must accompany your Just-In-Time submission materials.