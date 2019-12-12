 Skip to Content
Animal research

Find out how to prepare your research safety review submission to meet our requirements for working with animal subjects.

On this page

Accreditation

VAPHS is committed to conducting safe, ethical animal research. Our program is fully accredited by The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC). In accordance with The Public Health Service (PHS) Policy on Humane Care and Use of Animals, VA Pittsburgh has an OLAW-approved Animal Welfare Assurance.

Submitting your research for review

New research submissions

If you're interested in starting a new animal research project or completing a three-year protocol renewal, please complete all of the forms on the required forms list using Microsoft Word. Once you've completed the forms, email them to Beth Toth (Research Office for IACUC). 

For more information about completing the required forms, please refer to the Instructions for Completing the ACORP.

Required forms for animal research

VHA Form 10-0398 Research Protocol Safety Survey (PDF) – This form is required for all VA-funded projects and must accompany your Just-In-Time submission materials.

Part I: Request to Conduct Research (PDF)
Research Staff Form (DOCX)
Part II: Research Protocol Safety Survey (DOCX)
Chemical Matrix (XLS)
Part IV: ACORP Main Body (DOCX)

Supplementary materials

ACORP Appendices (as applicable to each protocol)

Appendix 1: Additional Local Information (DOCX)
Appendix 2: Antibody Production (DOCX)
Appendix 3: Biosafety (DOCX)
Appendix 4: Antemortem Specimen Collection (DOCX)
Appendix 5: Surgery (DOCX)
Appendix 6: Special Husbandry and Procedures (DOCX)
Appendix 7: Use of Patient Care Equipment and/or Areas  (DOCX)
Appendix 8: Use of Explosive Agent(s) (DOCX)
Appendix 9: Departures from MUST or SHOULD standards in the Guide  (DOCX)
Part V: Application for Use of Radioactive Materials (DOC)
Investigational Drug Service (IDS) Letter of Support (DOCX)
Breeding Supplement (DOC)
Research Financial Conflict of Interest Statement (PDF)
Research Financial Conflict of Interest Policy (PDF)
Privacy and Data Security Plan (DOC)

Continuing review

Each Principal Investigator will receive a continuing review request form at 90, 60, and 30 days before protocol expiration for two years following the initial protocol approval. The PI must submit this form to the IACUC for annual renewal. Prior to the third anniversary of protocol approval, the PI will be required to submit all forms and processes listed under Required forms for animal research (above).

Animal Exposure Preventative Medicine Program (AEPMP)

Anyone who handles animals (live or dead); their fresh, frozen, or non-fixed tissues; or their body fluids or wastes within VAPHS facilities or VAPHS-owned property have the option to participate in the AEPMP at VAPHS.

Anyone conducting the same procedures within VA-leased space, or who has a partial or full off-site waiver to conduct VA research at an off-site location, has the option to enroll in the VAPHS AEPMP. They may also enroll in a comparable program at that institution, provided that the alternate program meets Public Health Service (PHS) requirements.

For additional details:

VAPHS AEPMP Policy (PDF)

Forms to Complete:

Initial Exam Form (DOCX)
Annual Review Form (DOCX)
Declination Form (DOCX)
Vets/Non-affiliated members of the IACUC (DOCX)
Non-Research personnel (DOCX)

Questions about your animal research submission?

If you have questions about your animal research submission, please contact Beth Toth:

Email: elizabeth.toth2@va.gov
Phone: 412-360-2382
Mail and office location:
Research Office Building
University Drive campus
Mail Code 151
Office #1A-114
Map of University Drive campus
Fax: 412-360-2377

Lab protocol forms

Other forms and requirements

Animal Protocol (ACORP) Amendment Request Form (DOC)
Research Laboratory Hazardous/Select Agent Certification Form (DOCX)
Application to Access Research Secured Area (DOCX)
Request for Staff Access to Research Secured Area (DOCX)
Protocol to Protocol Animal Transfer Form (DOC)
Research Project Study Closure Form (DOCX)

If you need to report an incident involving animal research, please complete the Reportable Events and/or Non-compliance Matters Involving Animal Research form.

Guidelines and policies

Before beginning an animal research project, please review VA's research guidelines, policies, and standard operating procedures. 

Research guidelines

Animal Biosafety Level 2 (ABSL-2) Safety Manual (DOC)
Guidelines for Reporting an Unanticipated Event (DOC)
Guidelines for Multi-Use Drug Vials in Animal Research (PDF)
Guidelines for Location of Animals During Necropsies and Other Surgeries (PDF)
Guidelines: Identification Cards for Animal Cages (DOC)

Policies and standard operating procedures (SOPs)

S-001: Waste Anesthetic Gas (WAG) Policy  (DOCX)
A-003: Rodent Import/Export Policy (DOC)
Animal Import/Export Application Form (DOCX)
A-004: Delegation of Authority for Staff of the VAPHS Animal Research Facility (PDF)
A-005: Animal Biosecurity Policy (DOC)
A-006: Rodent Transport Policy (DOCX)
A-007: Animal Research Facility Visitor Policy (DOC)
A-008: Social Housing Policy for Lab Rodents and Rabbits (DOCX)
A-009: Post Approval Monitoring for the ARF (PDF)
Post Approval Monitoring Document (PDF)
A-010: Rodent Genotyping Policy (DOC)
A-11: Policy for Adoption of Research Animals (DOC)
RD-014: Material Transfer Agreement (PDF)
Incoming Material Transfer Agreement Form (DOC)
Outgoing Material Transfer Agreement Form (DOC)
Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) SOP (DOCX)
Animal Research Facility (ARF) SOP (DOCX)
Animal Research Facility Emergency Operations Plan (DOC)
Post Approval Monitoring Document Checklist (DOCX)

Required training

Everyone who participates in or supervises animal procedures conducted at VAPHS (or who works with VA-purchased animals at any location) must complete the required training. For more details about animal research training requirements, review the VAPHS Research Staff Training Document (PDF).

Research personnel must schedule an Animal Research Facility Orientation with the ARF Manager before conducting any animal procedures. Personnel working at Animal Biosafety Level 2 (ABSL-2) must be trained by the Biosafety Officer prior to conducting those procedures.

More research safety information

Before conducting animal research, you may want to review these resources. 

Professional guidelines for animal research

General research

Find information on safety protocols and review processes for general research at VA Pittsburgh.

Human research

Find information on special safety protocols and review processes for research with human subjects at VA Pittsburgh.

Radiation safety

Find information on special safety protocols and review processes for research involving radiation at VA Pittsburgh.

