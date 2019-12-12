Radiation safety
Find information about working safely with radioactive materials or sources of ionizing radiation, along with required forms.
Authorization forms
Prior to conducting any research that involves radioactive materials, you'll need to complete (and receive approval of) these forms:
Guidelines and policies
Safety manuals
The VAPHS Radiation Safety Manual is currently being revised. For questions or more information about radiation safety, please contact our radiation safety officer.
Safety programs
- VHA National Health Physics Program
- VHA Directive 1105 Management of Radioactive Materials
- US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)
Policies
VAPHS' Research & Development Radiation Safety Policy is currently under revision. Please contact Mitch Belanger with any questions.
Documenting radioactive materials in the lab
For more information about monitoring the receipt, use, and disposal of radioactive materials in research labs, review the following two documents
Required training
VA Central Office (VACO) requires that all laboratory research personnel working with ionizing radiation receive general training on an annual basis. Please email our radiation safety officer for the radiation safety training materials.
The required training includes a review of the VAPHS Research Radiation Safety Policy, which you can access online or in your laboratory. Your PI or supervisor will train you in the specific procedures and protocols to be used in your laboratory.
Contact the radiation safety officer
Mitch Belanger
Radiation safety officer
Contact information
Email: mitch.belanger@va.gov
Phone: 412-360-3221
Fax: 412-360-6907
Mail:
Mitch Belanger
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
Mail Code: 132N-U
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA 15240
Office location
University Drive campus
Building 1
Room 10E148
Map of University Drive campus