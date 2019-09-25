Shuttle schedule

VA Pittsburgh offers free shuttles to and from our University Drive and H.J. Heinz III locations. Shuttles run every Monday through Friday, except on federal holidays. Heinz residents get priority seating. Review shuttle schedules and pickup locations.

University Drive-Heinz route From University Drive campus, the shuttle departs from the Parking garage on Level 1. The shuttle arrives at Heinz campus, Building 51. The shuttle returns to University Drive campus along the reverse route, picking up at Heinz campus, Building 51, and returning to University Drive campus, Parking garage, Level 1. Please note that shuttles stop only at the route locations. View University Drive campus map

View H.J. Heinz III campus map

University Drive to Heinz Depart (parking garage, Level 1) Arrive (Building 51) 7:00 a.m. 7:30 a.m. 8:00 a.m. 8:30 a.m. 9:00 a.m. 9:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. noon 12:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 2:00 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 3:00 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 4:00 p.m 4:30 p.m 5:00 p.m

Heinz to University Drive Depart (Building 51) Arrive (Parking garage, Level 1) 6:00 a.m. 6:30 a.m. 7:00 a.m. 7:30 a.m. 8:00 a.m. 8:30 a.m. 9:00 a.m. 9:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. 1:00 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 2:00 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 3:00 p.m. 3:45 p.m. 4:15 p.m.

University Drive-Federal Building route Our shuttles stop only at the route locations. Need a ride to Fisher House outside of these scheduled stops? Call VA Police at 412-360-6911. View University Drive campus map

University Drive to Federal Building Depart (Heroes Hall) Arrive (Federal Building) 8:15 a.m. 8:30 a.m. 10:15 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. 12:45 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 2:45 p.m.

Federal Building to University Drive Depart (Federal Building) Arrive (Heroes Hall) 8:40 a.m. 9:00 a.m. 10:35 a.m. 10:50 a.m. 12:50 p.m. 1:05 p.m. 2:50 p.m. 3:10 p.m.

University Drive-Fisher House route View University Drive campus map

University Drive to Fisher House Depart (Heroes Hall) Arrive (Fisher House) 9:00 a.m. 9:05 a.m. 10:00 a.m. 10:05 a.m. 11:00 a.m. 11:05 a.m. noon 12:05 p.m. 1:00 p.m. 1:05 p.m. 2:00 p.m. 2:05 p.m. 3:00 p.m. 3:05 p.m. 4:00 p.m. 4:05 p.m.