Dr. Sonel previously served as director of VAPHS’ cardiac catheterization laboratories and as associate chief of staff for its research and development program. He is a faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and teaches advanced cardiac life support at VAPHS. He also performs cardiac catheterizations and conducts research at VAPHS.

Dr. Sonel received his medical degree from Hacettepe University in Ankara, Turkey. His graduate medical training included a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiology at Indiana University in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Cardiology.