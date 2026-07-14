Dr. Ali Sonel is the Chief of Staff of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS).

He oversees VAPHS’ clinical management. He is also the Assistant Dean for Veterans Affairs, University of Pittsburgh, School of Medicine.

Dr. Sonel previously served as director of VAPHS’ cardiac catheterization laboratories and as associate chief of staff for its research and development program.

Dr. Sonel received his medical degree from Hacettepe University in Ankara, Turkey. His graduate medical training included a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiology at Indiana University in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Cardiology.