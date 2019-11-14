 Skip to Content
Barbara Forsha

Barbara Forsha MSN, RN, ET

Deputy Director

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-360-6101

Barbara Forsha is the Deputy Director of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS). As deputy director, she oversees many of VAPHS’ operational roles.

Ms. Forsha began her VA career at VAPHS in 1998 as a nurse manager. She was appointed deputy director in 2015. During her tenure, she has served as interim/acting director of VAPHS, Erie VA Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and VA Butler Healthcare.

Forsha graduated from nursing school in 1981.

