Brenda Shaffer

Dr. Shaffer leads all VAPHS nurses, chaplain services, community based care services and sterile processing and distribution. Dr. Shaffer has served as a family nurse practitioner as well as acting/interim vice president of VAPHS’ surgery service; associate chief nurse of numerous VAPHS service lines; and Associate Director Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive at VA facilities in Wilmington, Delaware, and Altoona, Pennsylvania.

She earned her doctorate of nursing practice from Chatham University and is certified as a family nurse practitioner, gerontological nurse and nurse executive through the American Nurse Credentialing Center.