Dr. Brooke Decker is Deputy Chief of Staff of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) and also serves as VISN 4’s director of hospital epidemiology.

Dr. Decker most recently served as chief of hospital epidemiology at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. She previously served as VAPHS’s director of infection prevention from 2014 to 2021. In 2015 and 2019 she received the VA Pittsburgh Physician of the Year award.

Dr. Decker is a graduate of Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and the Case Medical Center Internal Medicine Residency. She completed a clinical fellowship at the National Institutes of Health, training in both critical care medicine and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.