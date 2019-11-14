Donald Koenig

Mr. Koenig directs a staff of 3,700 who provide care to some 80,000 Veterans annually. He oversees all aspects of health care provided to Veterans at VA Pittsburgh's medical centers in Oakland and O'Hara Township, both in Allegheny County, and five outpatient clinics in Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania and Belmont County in Ohio.

His VA career began in May 2019 as director of VA Pittsburgh. From 2009 to 2018, he was executive vice president and regional chief operating officer for the nonprofit Mercy Health-Youngstown and president of its St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in Ohio. From 1998 to 2009, he was Mercy Health's vice president, corporate responsibility and assistant general counsel.

Mr. Koenig received a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and a Juris Doctor from The George Washington University. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Health Care Compliance Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

A Navy Veteran of 13 years, Mr. Koenig was a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps.