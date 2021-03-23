Ellesha McCray MBA, MSN, RN, NE-BC
Acting Associate Director for Patient Care Services (Chief Nurse Executive)
VA Pittsburgh health care
Email: ellesha.mccray@va.gov
Ms. McCray received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Carlow University and master’s degrees in nursing and business administration from Waynesburg University.
She is certified by the American Nurses' Credentialing Center as a nurse executive.
In her current role as VA Pittsburgh’s associate chief nurse for acute care, Ms. McCray is responsible for the nursing care on all of our medical and surgical inpatient units at our University Drive campus. Prior to this role, she was the associate chief nurse at our Community Living Center at the H.J. Heinz III campus. During her 25-year tenure at VAPHS, she has served in various roles from staff nurse to mentor, coach, preceptor and facilitator. She was also previously a part-time faculty member at Waynesburg University.
As an associate chief nurse, Ms. McCray is experienced in leading change, educating staff, and mentoring and guiding nurses in collaboration to improve patient care outcomes. Ms. McCray is committed to serving Veterans and has been a member of many organizational improvement teams.