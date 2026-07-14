In his permanent role, Dr. Jason Fay serves as the Ambulatory Care Operations Director and Group Practice Manager for VAPHS.

In this role he oversees quality improvement activities, new VACO initiatives and data analytics as it relates to Veterans’ access to care.

He began his VA career in 2010 as VAPHS’ Rehabilitation Supervisor. He has also served VAPHS as the business manager for Primary Care and completed details as the associate and assistant director as well as chief of surgery.

Dr. Fay has a doctorate in physical therapy from Slippery Rock University and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in government analytics. He served four years in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper, ultimately achieving the rank of corporal. During his time in uniform, he earned the Army’s Parachutist Badge, Army Achievement Medal, and other military recognitions.