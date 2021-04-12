Robert Kling
Acting Associate Director
VA Pittsburgh health care
Mr. Robert Kling is the VAPHS Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Mr. Kling came to VA Pittsburgh from Butler VA Health Care System where he served as the Community Care Manager.
In the role of CFO, Mr. Kling is directly responsible for all financial program functions including budget forecasting, purchased care management, employee payroll and travel.
Mr. Kling is a Marine Corps Veteran with service leading Marines at Camp Pendleton, CA. He holds a Master of Science in accounting from Liberty University and a Bachelor of Arts in crime, law and justice from Penn State University. He began his VA career in 2015 as VA Butler’s Assistant Fiscal Officer.