Robert Kling

Mr. Kling previously served as the interim deputy network director for Legacy VISN 4 from July 2025 through October 2026. He has held the permanent position of associate director for VA Pittsburgh since November 2023, after serving in the role on several temporary assignments. In that capacity, he oversees the Employee Engagement Center; Health Administration Services; Logistics; Nutrition and Food Services; Privacy; Prosthetics; and Safety.

Mr. Kling began his VA career in 2015 at the VA Butler Healthcare System as the assistant fiscal officer. He went on to serve as acting chief financial officer, community-based outpatient clinic manager, and community care manager at VA Butler before joining VA Pittsburgh as the chief financial officer.

A Marine Corps Veteran, Mr. Kling served in leadership roles with Marines at Camp Pendleton in California. He holds a Master of Science in Accounting from Liberty University and a Bachelor of Arts in Crime, Law, and Justice from Penn State University.