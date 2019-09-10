 Skip to Content
Sachin_Yende_MD

Sachin Yende MD

Interim Deputy Chief of Staff

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-360-6102

Dr. Sachin Yende is Interim Deputy Chief of Staff at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS).

He previously served as vice president of VAPHS’ Critical Care Medicine. He is a professor of critical care medicine and clinical and translational science vice chair at the University of Pittsburgh.


Dr. Yende received his medical degree from King Edward Memorial Hospital, University of Mumbai. His graduate medical training included a residency in internal medicine at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He completed a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at the University of Tennessee.

