Sachin Yende MD
Interim Deputy Chief of Staff
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-360-6102
Dr. Sachin Yende is Interim Deputy Chief of Staff at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS).
He previously served as vice president of VAPHS’ Critical Care Medicine. He is a professor of critical care medicine and clinical and translational science vice chair at the University of Pittsburgh.
Dr. Yende received his medical degree from King Edward Memorial Hospital, University of Mumbai. His graduate medical training included a residency in internal medicine at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He completed a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at the University of Tennessee.