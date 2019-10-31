Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Pittsburgh health care community.
Stroke Survivor:'Time is Brain'
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and the Veterans Research Foundation of Pittsburgh hosted stroke survivor, author and advocate Ted Baxter to celebrate World Stroke Day.
102-year-old WWII Woman Veteran Served in WAVES
When the Navy called on women to volunteer for shore service during World War II to free up men for duty at sea, 102-year-old Melva Dolan Simon was among the first to raise her hand and take the oath.
A simple gift for a WWII Veteran and his family
A WWII Veteran’s family has never seen a formal picture of him in uniform from his service in the Navy. VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System staff recently banded together to accomplish a seemingly impossible and very special good deed for a Veteran and his family.
New Program Empowers Community Providers
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System staff are now training community health care providers to help Vietnam-era Veterans on hospice who may be struggling with PTSD, moral injury or thoughts of suicide.
3D Printing Longtime Staple of VAPHS Research Lab
Last week, VA engineers at the Human Engineering Research Laboratories (HERL) participated in North America's most influential 3D printing event in Detroit.
All In one breath
Veterans scheduled for compensation and pension (C&P) exams at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System's H.J. Heinz III campus can literally breathe a sigh of relief with the addition of same-day pulmonary function tests (PFTs).
Loss is common human experience
"You cannot prevent the birds of sorrow from flying over your head, but you can prevent them from building nests in your hair." -- Old Chinese Proverb