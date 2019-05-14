"You cannot prevent the birds of sorrow from flying over your head, but you can prevent them from building nests in your hair." -- Old Chinese Proverb

Loss is common human experience. Sometimes we anticipate losses and other times they are unexpected. Loss can lead to feeling overwhelmed, depressed, anxious, lonely, fearful, guilty and angry. Whatever your experience, your grief is real and your loss is important. It can be difficult to process without help.

Grief is a process. Anniversaries, birthdays or holidays can remind us of losses, sparking powerful emotional memories and feelings. Learning how to process these feelings and respond to anniversaries in a healthy manner can make quite a difference in our recovery. Coping strategies include attending support groups, processing the loss with a therapist, practicing one's spirituality, and engaging with supportive communities.

Talking to someone about your pain is the first step in caring for and grieving losses in life. Talking is the healthiest way of beginning to deal with grief, especially when the pain seems too much to bear. Skilled VA Pittsburgh professionals such as psychotherapists and chaplains can help you process your grief.

Grief impacts your mind, emotions, body and spirit. It has been said "grief is about a broken heart, not a broken brain." We all grieve differently. Grief is a high stressor that may return on holidays, anniversaries and other special events.

The reality of life is that sometimes the path is difficult, and we experience pain and disappointment. But you do not have to travel that path alone. If you would like help on your journey of grief, please contact a VA Pittsburgh chaplain at 412- 360-1826.