Read about what's happening in our VA Pittsburgh health care community.
Team provides health care for transgender Veterans
At VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, an all-volunteer team of experts provides medical and psychological care to transgender Veterans throughout the VISN 4 service area.
Therapeutic Hoops 4 Troops boosts morale
Who knew a childhood competition of paper basketball among siblings would later inspire a therapeutic game bringing military Veterans together for rehabilitation and stress relief?
I CARE Award winners recognized
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System presents I CARE awards to VA employees whose actions demonstrate the Department of Veterans Affairs I CARE Core Values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence
Grand opening held for relocated Belmont Clinic
Nearly 150 Veterans and their families joined VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System on April 12 for the grand opening and dedication of the relocated Belmont County outpatient clinic.
We honor outstanding doctors
When a hospital has a host of great doctors, honoring just two every year is challenging.
Opioid Use Review Clinic
Since 2014, more than 55 people* who may have otherwise overdosed and died have been saved with naloxone rescue kits issued to Veterans by VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.
Train set finds new home
Visitors to our H.J. Heinz III campus will soon enjoy a year-round model train display featuring scenery and ceramic houses created by Veterans.