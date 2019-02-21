 Skip to Content
Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Pittsburgh health care community.

Team provides health care for transgender Veterans

At VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, an all-volunteer team of experts provides medical and psychological care to transgender Veterans throughout the VISN 4 service area.

Shown are some members of the VA Pittsburgh Health Care system Interdisciplinary Transgender Treatment Team

Therapeutic Hoops 4 Troops boosts morale

Who knew a childhood competition of paper basketball among siblings would later inspire a therapeutic game bringing military Veterans together for rehabilitation and stress relief?

A Veteran shoots a small paper basketball towards a hoop while a referee watches

I CARE Award winners recognized

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System presents I CARE awards to VA employees whose actions demonstrate the Department of Veterans Affairs I CARE Core Values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence

Interim Medical Center Director Barbara Forsha with I CARE Award winner Samantha Gyory

Grand opening held for relocated Belmont Clinic

Nearly 150 Veterans and their families joined VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System on April 12 for the grand opening and dedication of the relocated Belmont County outpatient clinic.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for relocated Belmont County VA Outpatient Clinic

We honor outstanding doctors

When a hospital has a host of great doctors, honoring just two every year is challenging.

Dr. Brooke Decker

Opioid Use Review Clinic

Since 2014, more than 55 people* who may have otherwise overdosed and died have been saved with naloxone rescue kits issued to Veterans by VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.

Pharmacist explaining prescription medicine to attentive senior couple

Train set finds new home

Visitors to our H.J. Heinz III campus will soon enjoy a year-round model train display featuring scenery and ceramic houses created by Veterans.

Carpenters working on train display.
