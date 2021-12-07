Self-Cleaning Mats Zap Germs

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) collaborated this spring with VHA Innovators Network (iNet), Diffusion of Excellence Emerging Tech Team, and AIONX, a self-cleaning technologies company, to evaluate 24-hour self-cleaning mats in the Community Living Center (CLC) in O’Hara Township.

Users tested 32 of the mats over 30 days on the 1 South long-term care unit. The mats are about the size of a dinner placemat and were tested on high-touch surfaces where people work, stage care, or lay personal and work items.

According to AIONX, the innovative mats — called cleanSURFACES — continuously disinfect themselves and items resting on them. When the mats detect contamination, they electronically signal the release of embedded silver and copper ions that destroy the germs.

For the trial, AIONX sampled desks, keyboards, ledges, mobile workstations and medication and supply carts to see how many germs were on surfaces a few hours after standard cleaning procedures. They installed the mats on many — but not all — of those same surfaces and took samples over 30 days to assess the products’ ability to clean themselves and to prevent the spread of germs to surfaces not directly covered by the mats. Initial sampling found 18 different types of germs that are the most common cause of infections in health care settings. By the end of the 30-day user test, 17 of the 18 types were gone.

“We had a very good experience with it,” said Lisa McDade, 1 South nurse manager.

VAPHS purchased the self-cleaning mats for all its CLC units in November 2021. Acting as force multipliers, they are used along with normal cleaning procedures to provide an additional layer of protection for patients and staff.

Jamie Vaughn, CLC associate chief nurse, said testing items such as the mats prior to purchase accomplishes more than just ensuring such items work.

“It instills confidence that the agency is looking out for the employee when we can create an environment that shows the efficacy of the products we’re trying to bring in, not just for the patients, but also for our employees,” said Vaughn.

iNet empowers VA employees to identify, develop and test solutions to challenges. Katie Braun, VAPHS’s chief innovator, said iNet membership not only helped facilitate the mat test, but it also encourages employees to try other ideas for improving Veterans health care.

“Being an iNet site opens the door for VA Pittsburgh employees to take part in innovation-related activities knowing they have the support of leadership to develop creative solutions,” said Braun.

The Emerging Technology Team exists to build supportive communities around innovation and identify, test, and integrate cutting-edge technologies and innovative care models to transform service delivery.