Find out about VA Pittsburgh's ongoing water quality monitoring efforts and read the latest water quality reports.

Water quality monitoring and reports

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is committed to providing safe, high-quality water to everyone who uses our facilities. We publish annual and semi-annual water quality reports, which cover sampling results for:

Legionella

Copper

Lead

Escherichia coli (E. coli)

Coliform (bacteria found in feces)

Disinfection byproducts

Our water supply

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority supplies water to our University Drive location and the Fox Chapel Water Authority supplies water to our H.J. Heinz III location.

Both locations are public water systems (as determined by the Environmental Protection Agency). The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) monitors both locations’ compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Our water treatment team

Our PADEP-licensed water treatment plant operators keep safe water flowing through our water delivery system 24/7/365. Operators monitor water conditions such as temperature, pH, and chlorine levels and make adjustments quickly to ensure proper water storage and delivery. This helps prevent the growth or spread of Legionella, copper, lead, unwanted bacteria, and other contaminants.

Our surveillance approach is rigorous and multi-disciplinary. Our water treatment plant operators work closely with infection prevention specialists, patient care staff, and facilities staff to ensure that our water remains safe.

Water quality reports

The reports and data available here demonstrate that our water quality consistently exceeds Safe Drinking Water Act standards.

You can find the same reports and data on the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection site. Select Public Water System ID and enter 5020955 for University Drive and 5020031 for H.J. Heinz III.

Consumer Confidence Report (CCR)

Our annual water quality report includes information on how we treat and sample our water systems, along with general information on drinking water sources.

Tap notices

We regularly monitor lead and copper levels at both campuses to ensure that the drinking water we provide to you meets state and federal standards. Our tap notices include the results of lead and copper tests.

Public notices

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System has no current public notices.

Public water suppliers must give public violation notice for the following circumstances: