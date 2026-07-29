Work with us
Learn about job opportunities, careers, internships and fellowships, and volunteer opportunities at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.
Jobs and careers
VA Pittsburgh offers opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and supporting professions.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at VA Pittsburgh (VAPHS) and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process.
CHERP is hiring!
The Center for Healthcare Evaluation, Research, and Promotion (CHERP) is hiring in Pittsburgh!
If interested, please send resume/CV to Andrea.Krushinski@va.gov. For available job postings and position descriptions please view the CHERP Job Postings.
Internships and fellowships
Each year, nearly 1,300 people complete training at VAPHS–we encourage students at the college, university, and post-graduate levels to explore career training here.
Visit our Internships and Fellowships page to find opportunities that are right for you.
Nurse Residency Programs
Are you a newly graduated registered nurse (RN) or mental health nurse practitioner (NP) ready to take your knowledge and skills to the next level? As a nurse resident at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, you will transition from the classroom to hands-on care alongside experienced professionals in multiple clinical settings.
To find opportunities right for you, visit our Nurse Residency Programs page.
Volunteer or donate
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important functions throughout the healthcare system and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. You can choose to serve at either the University Drive or H.J. Heinz campus.
Get involved by visiting our Volunteer or Donate page.
Doing business with VA Pittsburgh
If you’re a vendor or contractor interested in doing business with VA Pittsburgh health care, Pathfinder helps you connect with relevant VA staff for your product or service. Submitting a request form is the first step in engaging with VA. Learn more at VA Pathfinder.
To register your business with the federal government, please go to SAM.gov.