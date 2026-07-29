Work with us

Internships and fellowships

Each year, nearly 1,300 people complete training at VAPHS–we encourage students at the college, university, and post-graduate levels to explore career training here.

Visit our Internships and Fellowships page to find opportunities that are right for you.

Nurse Residency Programs

Are you a newly graduated registered nurse (RN) or mental health nurse practitioner (NP) ready to take your knowledge and skills to the next level? As a nurse resident at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, you will transition from the classroom to hands-on care alongside experienced professionals in multiple clinical settings.



To find opportunities right for you, visit our Nurse Residency Programs page.

Volunteer or donate

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important functions throughout the healthcare system and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. You can choose to serve at either the University Drive or H.J. Heinz campus.

Get involved by visiting our Volunteer or Donate page.

Doing business with VA Pittsburgh

If you’re a vendor or contractor interested in doing business with VA Pittsburgh health care, Pathfinder helps you connect with relevant VA staff for your product or service. Submitting a request form is the first step in engaging with VA. Learn more at VA Pathfinder.

To register your business with the federal government, please go to SAM.gov.