Work with us

Learn about job opportunities, careers, internships and fellowships, and volunteer opportunities at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.

Jobs and careers

VA Pittsburgh offers opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and supporting professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at VA Pittsburgh (VAPHS) and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships and fellowships

Each year, nearly 1,300 people complete training at VAPHS–we encourage students at the college, university, and post-graduate levels to explore career training here.

Visit our Internships and Fellowships page to find opportunities that are right for you.

Volunteer or donate

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important functions throughout the healthcare system and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. You can choose to serve at either the University Drive or H.J. Heinz campus.

Get involved by visiting our Volunteer or Donate page.

Doing business with VA Pittsburgh

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Pittsburgh, call 412-302-5705 to learn more.

Learn more about VA Healthcare VISN-4, the network in which VAPHS is located, to get a better sense of who we serve and our organizational needs.