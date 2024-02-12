General Practice Residency in Dentistry

About the Program

The residency begins on July 1 and ends the following year on June 30.

Residents practice under the supervision of a dedicated attending staff of seven full-time general dentists, a full-time oral surgeon, full-time prosthodontist, and multiple part-time endodontists and periodontists. In providing comprehensive dental care to Veterans, residents gain clinical exposure to most aspects of general dentistry.

The program offers advanced experiences in:

Endodontics (rotary instrumentation)

Periodontal Surgery (socket preservation, crown lengthening)

Fixed and Removable Prosthodontics (including digital dentures)

Implant Placement and Restoration

Oral Surgery (surgical extractions, alveoloplasty, tori removal, flap design, suturing)

Where clinical experiences are not available, such as in pediatrics and orthodontics, a strong didactic curriculum has been developed to supplement learning. Monthly literature reviews and patient care conferences also strengthen residents' decision-making abilities and clinical understanding.

The required off-service rotations in general medicine and anesthesiology provide further opportunities to work with medically and psychiatrically complex patients.

VA Pittsburgh emphasizes high-quality, patient-centered care and expects residents to enthusiastically support its mission to serve Veterans as part of an integrated health care team.